Flaunting Her Bikini Bod! Heidi Klum's Sexiest Nearly-Nude Snaps
Strutting her stuff! International supermodel, television personality and talent show judge, not only can Heidi Klum do it all, but at 49-years-old, she isn't afraid to bare it all either!
The gorgeous mother-of-four and former Victoria's Secret Angel regularly takes to social media to flaunt her curves and flirt with her much-younger husband, Tom Kaulitz.
As OK! previously reported, Klum and Kaulitz have been lucky in love since they said "I do." The couple first tied the knot in 2019, five years after her divorce from Seal. (She shares kids Leni, Lou, Henry, and Johan with the "Kiss from a Rose" singer.)
"Tom is like a teenager in love, always organizing sweet date nights and showering Heidi with thoughtful little gifts," a source told OK! last summer. "Heidi is a sucker for love, so the sweet gestures never get old," the friend added. "Despite their age difference, they’re a perfect match."
'AGT' JUDGES STEAL THE SHOW AS HEIDI KLUM ROCKS $1,750 ZIMMERMANN MINI DRESS & SOFIA VERGARA REPURPOSES $715 RETROFETE SEQUIN STYLE INTO TUBE TOP — GET THE LOOK
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of Heidi Klum's sexiest nude snapshots.
Klum showed off her curves in a playful topless snap wearing only a tiny white pair of bikini bottoms. The supermodel's blonde locks fell loosely down her back and around her shoulders as she coyly glanced behind her to smile for the camera.
"My hot girl summer 2022," she captioned the sultry snapshot.
"Come back to bed Baby," the 49-year-old bombshell wrote to her Instagram on Monday, July 25, next to a stunning black and white photo of herself posing completely nude.
In a video posted on Saturday, May 14, Klum strutted the hotel hallway like her own personal catwalk, seemingly dressed only in a pair of underwear, sheer lace leggings, black knee-high boots and a baseball cap.
"Today was a HOT one 🌞😎📸," the model captioned a nearly nude photograph of her lounging on a poolside sofa outdoors dressed in nothing but an open towel and a pair of black sunglasses. Klum flirtatiously tagged her husband in the cheeky snap, adding a heart smiley face emoji.