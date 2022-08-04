Heidi Klum Parades Around In Tiny String Bikini On Vacation With Hubby Tom Kaulitz — See Photos!

The duo got married in February 2019 — just one year after they started dating.

“I didn’t [know them] then. I didn’t. I was living in America, and you know, they were really, really famous in Germany,” she said of their meet-cute. “Actually, his brother a few years ago participated on my show, because we always have different kind of stars on the show and then do something with my models again for Germany’s Next Top Model.”

“Bill [Kaulitz], his twin brother, did a stage dive, and all my models had to pretend to be rock stars and then do the stage dive into the crowd. So, I had met him many, many years ago, but I didn’t know he had a twin brother that I was going to be married to one day," she continued.