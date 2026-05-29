Helen Mirren Breaks Silence on Tom Hardy 'MobLand' Drama

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Helen Mirren is making her stance clear after weeks of swirling headlines about tension on the set of the Paramount+ crime series MobLand alongside Tom Hardy. Rather than addressing the reports with a statement, the Oscar-winning actress took a more personal route on Instagram, posting a photo of Hardy and writing, “Love you now and always” on Thursday, May 28.

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Source: MEGA Helen Mirren posted a supportive message for Tom Hardy amid ‘MobLand’ drama.

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The message arrived just as rumors escalated online, suggesting Hardy had been pushed out of the series following alleged behind-the-scenes disagreements during filming. According to industry chatter reported by insiders, the set dynamic between the two stars was far from calm. One source described Mirren as highly professional and frustrated at times with on-set behavior.

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“Tom’s character is charming. He’s the calm one but it is quite the opposite when the cameras stop. Dame Helen is a joy, she is a total pro and she has worked with so many people over the years,” the source told Daily Mail. “She is getting increasingly frustrated with Tom and his attitude,” the insider added. “He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness.”

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The same source said Mirren expected a high level of discipline on set, while suggesting Hardy sometimes brought a more unpredictable energy. “Swaggers around like a king,” the insider alleged, describing him as “very, very arrogant” in tone during production.

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Source: Paramount Plus Rumors suggested Tom Hardy had been removed from the series, though this has not been confirmed.

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Despite the speculation, other reports suggested Hardy’s future on the series is still not officially decided. One production source told Variety that “discussions are underway to find a way for Hardy to come back.” “Tom was not fired, the door is not closed for Season 3 and things are being worked through creatively,” a source close to the series told the outlet.

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MobLand follows a violent modern-day London underworld centered on rival crime families and the fixer caught in between. Hardy plays Harry Da Souza, a street-smart problem solver trying to keep control as tensions escalate. The series also stars Pierce Brosnan and Mirren as powerful figures within the fictional crime world. It was co-created by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth and produced by 101 Studios alongside MTV Entertainment Studios, with Guy Ritchie serving as executive producer and director on multiple episodes.

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Source: MEGA Insiders claimed there were tensions on set involving punctuality and creative disagreements.

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Season 1 of the show launched in 2025 and quickly became one of Paramount+’s biggest hits. Season 2 has already wrapped filming, while Season 3 has been planned with Hardy expected to return. Behind the scenes, however, production sources said the situation has been complicated by scheduling issues and creative disagreements. Some insiders pointed to delays in script delivery as part of the strain.

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Per one source, Hardy also reportedly wanted to refine certain parts of the scripts, which added friction during production. “He’s difficult, but he’s a movie star,” one insider said, suggesting both challenges and value came with his involvement.

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Source: Paramount Plus The show remains one of Paramount+’s most successful crime dramas since its 2025 debut.