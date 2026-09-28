Helena Christensen, 57, Shocks Fans With Stunning Lingerie Photos: 'How Is She Not Aging?'

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Helena Christensen proved age is just a number! The 57-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram on Saturday, September 26, to share a sultry series of photos, donning multiple pieces of stunning lingerie.

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Source: @helenachristensen/INSTAGRAM Helena Christensen posed in multiple pieces of lingerie.

In some of the photos, Christensen wore a black lace bodysuit that accentuated her slim figure as she sat down on a bed. She kept her brown hair down in voluminous waves and opted for a natural makeup look. As the carousel continued, the former Victoria's Secret Angel slipped into a black silk minidress that was adorned with white lace as she confidently snapped a few mirror selfies. "Happy 25th birthday to one of my favorite brands 🖤 Celebrated @cocodemeruk with a crazy fun party at LFW (plus a little analog and a few selfies) Here’s to 25 more years of unguilty pleasures! 💫🔥 " she captioned the upload.

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Helena Christensen's Fans Flooded the Comments

Source: @helenachristensen/INSTAGRAM One fan told Helena Christensen she still looks like she is in her 20s.

Her fans gushed over her in the post’s comment section. "Always so beautiful 🔥🔥🔥," wrote one fan, while another raved that she is "Absolute perfection." A third commented, "One of the most beautiful women on earth ❤️." "You still look 25 🙌❤️," penned a fourth about her ageless appearance. A fifth said, "This woman's beauty must be stopped ❤️," before questioning, "How is she not aging ???? 🔥🔥😍."

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Helena Christensen Got Candid About Aging

Source: @helenachristensen/INSTAGRAM Helena Christensen confessed she feels being asked about her age 'diminishes' her.

Back in 2017, the Denmark native said she wasn't interested in talking about aging during an interview. "No man ever gets asked about the fact that he is nearly 50, but with women, they even put our age in the headline, and it makes people read and interpret everything differently," she stated. "It diminishes us in so many ways, and it starts early for women. As soon as you pass 35, it's like, 'Mmm, now you're nearing the time where it will all start to go,' as if all that's going to happen now is a rapid progression towards old age. I don't want to be a poster model for somebody who is half dead and still looking good," she continued.

Helena Christensen Remains Active

Source: @helenachristensen/INSTAGRAM Helena Christensen shared she trains with a boxing coach.