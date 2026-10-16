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Henry Winkler, 80, Responds to Wife's Joke About the Size of His Manhood: 'I Do Lie'

Image of Henry Winkler responded to the NSFW joke his wife, Stacey, made.
Source: MEGA ; @hwinkler4real/instagram

Henry Winkler responded to the NSFW joke his wife, Stacey, made.

Oct. 16 2026, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET

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Henry Winkler may not lie about the size of the fish he catches, but he does lie about the size of something else.

During an episode of "Funny You Ask With Ike Barinholtz," host Ike Barinholtz brought up the recent joke the Happy Days star’s wife made about the size of his manhood, with Winkler giving his honest answer.

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Henry Winkler's Wife's Joke Went Viral

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Image of Henry and Stacey Winkler were talking about fishing when she made the comment.
Source: MEGA

Henry and Stacey Winkler were talking about fishing when she made the comment.

As previously reported by OK!, Winkler and his wife appeared in a joint interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," when Stacey claimed her husband "sometimes rounds off" when documenting the size of the fish he catches.

Henry immediately declined the accusation, replying, "I don't round off, that I do only in charity."

"The biggest charity is your fish size," she joked. "You are about your fish size like other people are about other sizes."

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'It Was a Very Strong Wife Move'

Image of Ike Barinholtz claimed Stacey Winkler 'did the greatest wife thing' ever.
Source: MEGA

Ike Barinholtz claimed Stacey Winkler 'did the greatest wife thing' ever.

Ike then brought up the NSFW comment during the October 14 upload: "I don’t want to make you uncomfortable... Your wife of 48 years ... She said, 'You lie about the size of your fish like other men lie about the size of their p----.'"

"Here’s my takeaway. And forgive me for being forward," Ike added. "My takeaway, when I hear that, I’m like: Henry Winkler has a massive p----, because she did the greatest wife thing in the world, which is shade you a little bit, but like kind of acknowledge."

"It’s like if your wife is like, 'My husband wears the funniest underwear. He has to, though, because he has a huge p----.' You know what I mean? It was a very strong wife move," he said.

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'I Do Lie About the Size'

Image of Henry Winkler said he has 'never lied' about the size of the fish he caught.
Source: MEGA

Henry Winkler said he has 'never lied' about the size of the fish he caught.

Henry went on to share that he does love to fish, saying, "I log every fish, the weather conditions, the fly I use. I have almost every fish I’ve ever caught in a journal that I carry in my pocket."

"But I have never lied about the size of the fish that I caught," he added, with a laugh: "I completely— I do lie about the size of my p----."

Henry and Stacey Winkler Got Married in 1978

Image of Henry and Stacey Winkler have been together for 48 years.
Source: MEGA

Henry and Stacey Winkler have been together for 48 years.

Henry and Stacey met in Los Angeles in 1976 at a clothing store and tied the knot in May 1978. Henry became stepfather to Stacey's son, Jed Weitzman, and they later welcomed their children, Zoe and Max.

Stacey previously reflected on their lasting marriage in a 2019 interview, sharing how lucky they are to have been together this long.

"The most wonderful thing is to really be able to grow with someone," she said at the time. "We're not the same people we are when we got married. But certain of the tenets you hold dear are still intact."

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