Henry Winkler, 80, Responds to Wife's Joke About the Size of His Manhood: 'I Do Lie'

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Henry Winkler may not lie about the size of the fish he catches, but he does lie about the size of something else. During an episode of "Funny You Ask With Ike Barinholtz," host Ike Barinholtz brought up the recent joke the Happy Days star’s wife made about the size of his manhood, with Winkler giving his honest answer.

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Henry Winkler's Wife's Joke Went Viral

Source: MEGA Henry and Stacey Winkler were talking about fishing when she made the comment.

As previously reported by OK!, Winkler and his wife appeared in a joint interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," when Stacey claimed her husband "sometimes rounds off" when documenting the size of the fish he catches. Henry immediately declined the accusation, replying, "I don't round off, that I do only in charity." "The biggest charity is your fish size," she joked. "You are about your fish size like other people are about other sizes."

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'It Was a Very Strong Wife Move'

Source: MEGA Ike Barinholtz claimed Stacey Winkler 'did the greatest wife thing' ever.

Ike then brought up the NSFW comment during the October 14 upload: "I don’t want to make you uncomfortable... Your wife of 48 years ... She said, 'You lie about the size of your fish like other men lie about the size of their p----.'" "Here’s my takeaway. And forgive me for being forward," Ike added. "My takeaway, when I hear that, I’m like: Henry Winkler has a massive p----, because she did the greatest wife thing in the world, which is shade you a little bit, but like kind of acknowledge." "It’s like if your wife is like, 'My husband wears the funniest underwear. He has to, though, because he has a huge p----.' You know what I mean? It was a very strong wife move," he said.

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'I Do Lie About the Size'

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler said he has 'never lied' about the size of the fish he caught.

Henry went on to share that he does love to fish, saying, "I log every fish, the weather conditions, the fly I use. I have almost every fish I’ve ever caught in a journal that I carry in my pocket." "But I have never lied about the size of the fish that I caught," he added, with a laugh: "I completely— I do lie about the size of my p----."

Henry and Stacey Winkler Got Married in 1978

Source: MEGA Henry and Stacey Winkler have been together for 48 years.