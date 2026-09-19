NEWS Tommy Lee and Wife Brittany Furlan Joke About His Large Manhood in Cheeky Exchange Source: MEGA Tommy Lee and wife Brittany Furlan showed off their cheeky sense of humor with a suggestive exchange on social media. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan aren't holding back with their sense of humor. The Mötley Crüe drummer shared a cheeky Instagram post that quickly prompted his wife to join in on the joke, with Furlan making a suggestive quip about her husband's famously discussed manhood in the comments section.

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Brittany Furlan Makes a Cheeky Joke About Tommy Lee

View this post on Instagram Source: @TOMMYLEE/INSTRAGRAM Brittany Furlan joked, 'Where there's Tommy, there's a salami,' while commenting on her husband's latest Instagram post.

After Lee shared the post with his followers, Furlan wasted no time jumping in. "Where there's Tommy, there's salami," the 40-year-old joked, seemingly making a playful reference to her husband's manhood. She then doubled down on the joke by dropping a GIF in the comments showing a man holding up a large piece of meat.

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Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Aren't Shy Online

Source: @TOMMYLEE/INSTAGRAM The former Vine star doubled down on her cheeky comment by sharing a GIF featuring a large piece of meat.

The exchange is hardly surprising for longtime fans of the couple, who frequently joke about intimate topics on social media. Lee, 63, has also made headlines for sharing revealing content of his own over the years, while Furlan often responds with jokes in the comments.

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Brittany Furlan Has Joked About Her Husband's Manhood Before

Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have never been shy about joking about intimate details of their relationship online.

In fact, this isn't even the first time Furlan has made a food-related joke about the size of her husband's package. While grocery shopping earlier this year, the former Vine star filmed herself picking up a large piece of meat before jokingly comparing it to Lee's anatomy, a moment she shared with her followers on social media.

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Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Recently Shared an Intimate Selfie

Source: @BRITTANYFURLAN/INSTAGRAM Brittany Furlan has previously made playful references to the Mötley Crüe drummer's manhood on social media.

The couple's latest joke comes just days after Furlan gave fans another glimpse into their relationship. On September 14, she shared a topless bedtime selfie while cuddling beside a shirtless Lee. The intimate snap was another sign that the pair aren't afraid to share playful or revealing moments from their marriage online.

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Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Have a Playful Relationship

Source: MEGA The longtime couple frequently pokes fun at each other while giving fans glimpses into their playful marriage.

Lee and Furlan have long embraced their playful dynamic publicly, frequently poking fun at each other and sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. Furlan, who first became famous for her comedy videos on Vine, has incorporated Lee into plenty of her online humor over the years. The rocker has been equally willing to play along, with their back-and-forth becoming a regular part of what they share with fans. The couple has also been candid about the ups and downs of their relationship, often using humor when discussing their marriage publicly.

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Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Have Been Married Since 2019

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have been married since 2019 after first beginning their romance in 2017.