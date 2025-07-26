or
HGTV Stars Speak Out Amid Cancelations: Who's Staying and Who's Going?

Image of David Bromstad as seen on HGTV's 'My Lottery Dream Home'
Source: HGTV

HGTV stars spoke out as cancelations hit.

Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

As fans express concern over the future of their beloved HGTV shows, reality stars from the network are hinting at whether they plan to stick around or move on.

Worries began in June when HGTV abruptly canceled five shows: Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block and Izzy Does It.

A month later, the network's website featured a page listing shows currently seeking participants, including a new Property Brothers series and a third season of Down Home Fab With Chelsea and Cole DeBoer. Fans can also expect new seasons of My Lottery Dream Home and House Hunters.

image of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott help clients buy and renovate homes on HGTV.
Source: HGTV/YOUTUBE

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott help clients buy and renovate homes on HGTV.

While many HGTV stars addressed the shocking cancelations, others have remained silent.

Keep reading to discover what familiar faces like Ty Pennington and Erin and Ben Napier have to say about their future at the network.

image of Ty Pennington is an HGTV star known for 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' and 'Rock the Block.'
Source: @thetypennington/INSTAGRAM

Ty Pennington is an HGTV star known for 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' and 'Rock the Block.'

Ty Pennington

Ty cleared the air after fans misread an Instagram post as a farewell message. "I'm not leavin! I just travel light 😂," he exclaimed, adding, "It's definitely not over 🤗😉."

Christina Haack

Before news broke that Christina on the Coast wouldn't be renewed, Christina Haack hinted at a new project in the works.

She posted on Instagram in July, "41 you've been fun, but ready to be done. 42 - I'm manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends… a new season of shooting 📺, bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual/wisdom coaching with my girl… and of course, what I'm most excited for- @clecacheechampagne… cheers to cancer season."

While The Flip Off remains in contention at HGTV, it's unclear if Christina is gearing up for an entirely new venture.

image of Erin and Ben Napier star in HGTV’s 'Home Town.'
Source: HGTV/YOUTUBE

Erin and Ben Napier star in HGTV’s 'Home Town.'

MORE ON:
HGTV

Erin and Ben Napier

Since 2016, Ben and Erin have hosted HGTV's Home Town, leading to spinoffs like Home Town Takeover and Home Town Kickstart. The couple recently pitched a fun new series idea.

"I am at work, it's demo day, and it is so, so hot and so sweaty," Erin shared in a June Instagram video. "And I was thinking how fun it would be if we also made a show where Ben and I sit in a dark movie theater like Mystery Science Theater 3000."

Ben added, "Instead of sci-fi movies, we watch old Nancy Meyers movies, like The Parent Trap."

Erin explained that they would discuss "the houses and the set design and why these characters live in these rooms and these houses and what it says about the character."

While Erin clarified that "HGTV has absolutely not said they want to make this show," Ben joked about how they're trying to gauge public interest.

Bobby Berk

In July, HGTV confirmed that Bobby Berk would star in Junk or Jackpot? later this year. The six-episode series follows Berk as he helps homeowners determine whether to keep or sell their unique collections — think superhero figurines and rare dolls — to renovate their outdated homes.

"I'm excited to help passionate people sift through their cherished items and give them reimagined spaces that will best honor what they hold dear," Bobby said in a press release.

Executive producer John Cena noted, "The idea for Junk or Jackpot? was born out of a conversation I had with friends. People often wonder if their collections are trash or treasure, and this show will help them find out."

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram

Nicole Curtis said her show's delay was her own decision, not due to HGTV cuts.

Nicole Curtis

Fans of Rehab Addict were worried when the show aired two episodes of its new season in July before getting pulled.

Nicole, however, clarified that this was her decision, unrelated to HGTV's cancelations. "I haven't picked a new airdate yet," she shared on Instagram, pointing out that the first two episodes of season nine are available to stream on HBO Max. Curtis encouraged fans to catch up on past episodes and specials like Rehab Addict: Lake House Rescue and Rehab Addict: Detroit.

image of Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are the husband-and-wife duo behind '100 Day Dream Home.'
Source: HGTV/YOUTUBE

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are the husband-and-wife duo behind '100 Day Dream Home.'

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt

Brian, who co-hosts 100 Day Dream Home with wife Mika, teased their show's return in July. "The dream continues this Fall with a brand new season!" he announced on Instagram, having previously confirmed that it would be the show's sixth season.

