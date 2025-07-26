HGTV Stars Speak Out Amid Cancelations: Who's Staying and Who's Going?

Since 2016, Ben and Erin have hosted HGTV's Home Town, leading to spinoffs like Home Town Takeover and Home Town Kickstart. The couple recently pitched a fun new series idea.

"I am at work, it's demo day, and it is so, so hot and so sweaty," Erin shared in a June Instagram video. "And I was thinking how fun it would be if we also made a show where Ben and I sit in a dark movie theater like Mystery Science Theater 3000."

Ben added, "Instead of sci-fi movies, we watch old Nancy Meyers movies, like The Parent Trap."

Erin explained that they would discuss "the houses and the set design and why these characters live in these rooms and these houses and what it says about the character."

While Erin clarified that "HGTV has absolutely not said they want to make this show," Ben joked about how they're trying to gauge public interest.