Hilaria Baldwin Gets Dragged for Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' With Prior Ballroom Dance Experience: 'Terrible Decision'

Photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin
Source: GMA/@hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin got called out for entering 'Dancing With the Stars' despite an extensive background in ballroom training.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

Hilaria Baldwin did not receive a warm welcome to the ballroom.

Alec Baldwin's wife, 41, was announced as a contestant on the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season during the Wednesday, September 3, cast reveal — and fans aren't pleased.

Social media users called out Hilaria for her prior ballroom dance experience, claiming she has an unfair advantage going into the competition.

Image of Hilaria Baldwin is trained in Latin dance.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin is trained in Latin dance.

"Ummm why isn’t no one talking about how Hilaria Baldwin is Latin and Ballroom trained???! that’s crazyyy," one X user wrote, while another quipped, "I still can’t believe Hilaria Baldwin will be on #DWTS this season."

"When I saw Hilaria Baldwin there," a third user said with crying emojis.

A third user even targeted the yoga instructor character, as they called out her past b-----feeding and tandem nursing, doubting the authenticity of the experiences she shared online.

"Terrible decision. The damage done to young postpartum women is immeasurable. She didn't birth nor b-----feed those children. I doubt they are biologically related to her. @officialdwts," one person critiqued on X.

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin showed off her dance moves with husband Alec.

The mom-of-seven will be paired with ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko, who engaged in a very public relationship (and breakup) with his partner from last season, Brooks Nader.

Hilaria frequently shares her moves on social media with her husband, Alec. Just yesterday, the duo performed a cha cha duet on Instagram, fueling Dancing With the Stars rumors.

Hilaria Baldwin's Dance Experience

Image of Hilaria Baldwin has been dancing since she was a child.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin has been dancing since she was a child.

Unlike some of her competitors, the star has been a ballroom dancer since childhood. At age 19, she started college at New York University and joined their ballroom dance team.

"It's a kind of mystical journey that got me here. I was just having fun," Hilaria said of her streak of TikTok dance clips. "And I've been part of this [DWTS] world for only about a week-and-a-half."

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria Baldwin will be partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

Alec reportedly encouraged his wife to join the show for a while, but she worried she was too experienced.

"I didn't know if I belonged in this space," she said. "For years, I've been saying, 'I've got a lot of experience. Is that a problem?' Apparently, it's not."

Despite Hilaria’s dance background, she slowed down her training 16 years ago when she broke her hip.

"I closed the door on that part of my life," she revealed. "I started focusing on yoga, met Alec, and we started having kids. My body is different."

Hilaria was announced among a star-studded cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, which includes Dylan Efron, Danielle Fishel, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and more.

