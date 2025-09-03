Hilaria Baldwin Gets Dragged for Joining 'Dancing With the Stars' With Prior Ballroom Dance Experience: 'Terrible Decision'
Hilaria Baldwin did not receive a warm welcome to the ballroom.
Alec Baldwin's wife, 41, was announced as a contestant on the upcoming Dancing With the Stars season during the Wednesday, September 3, cast reveal — and fans aren't pleased.
Social media users called out Hilaria for her prior ballroom dance experience, claiming she has an unfair advantage going into the competition.
"Ummm why isn’t no one talking about how Hilaria Baldwin is Latin and Ballroom trained???! that’s crazyyy," one X user wrote, while another quipped, "I still can’t believe Hilaria Baldwin will be on #DWTS this season."
"When I saw Hilaria Baldwin there," a third user said with crying emojis.
A third user even targeted the yoga instructor character, as they called out her past b-----feeding and tandem nursing, doubting the authenticity of the experiences she shared online.
"Terrible decision. The damage done to young postpartum women is immeasurable. She didn't birth nor b-----feed those children. I doubt they are biologically related to her. @officialdwts," one person critiqued on X.
The mom-of-seven will be paired with ballroom pro Gleb Savchenko, who engaged in a very public relationship (and breakup) with his partner from last season, Brooks Nader.
Hilaria frequently shares her moves on social media with her husband, Alec. Just yesterday, the duo performed a cha cha duet on Instagram, fueling Dancing With the Stars rumors.
Hilaria Baldwin's Dance Experience
Unlike some of her competitors, the star has been a ballroom dancer since childhood. At age 19, she started college at New York University and joined their ballroom dance team.
"It's a kind of mystical journey that got me here. I was just having fun," Hilaria said of her streak of TikTok dance clips. "And I've been part of this [DWTS] world for only about a week-and-a-half."
Alec reportedly encouraged his wife to join the show for a while, but she worried she was too experienced.
"I didn't know if I belonged in this space," she said. "For years, I've been saying, 'I've got a lot of experience. Is that a problem?' Apparently, it's not."
Despite Hilaria’s dance background, she slowed down her training 16 years ago when she broke her hip.
"I closed the door on that part of my life," she revealed. "I started focusing on yoga, met Alec, and we started having kids. My body is different."
Hilaria was announced among a star-studded cast for Dancing With the Stars Season 34, which includes Dylan Efron, Danielle Fishel, Robert Irwin, Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt and more.