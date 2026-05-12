Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and More Stars Show Off Their Slim Figures in Spicy 'Sports Illustrated' Cover Photos

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Source: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated Alix Earle said she 'didn't tell anyone...for months' about her cover.

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Earle donned a barely-there, triangle-shaped gold top and thong as her signature long blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders. She stood in the middle of a grass field, popped a hip and placed a hand on her thigh. The social media star, 25, elaborated on what the cover means to her during an appearance on the Today Show Tuesday. “I found out right after we finished the shoot, which usually isn’t normal for finding out you’re on the cover,” she explained. “I was determined to keep this a secret, just because me and all my friends have pretty big mouths, so I didn’t tell anyone for the past few months. Today, we finally get to tell everyone. I got to see it for the first time downstairs. I’m still in a state of shock right now.”

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Source: James Macari/Sports Illustrated Tiffany Haddish said her grandma would be proud of her cover shoot.

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Earle continued, “It’s a huge pinch-me moment, and it hasn’t settled in at all. I can’t fathom holding this magazine and seeing myself on it. It’s just so surreal and such an incredible dream. The shoot, overall, was so spectacular.” The Dancing With the Stars alum gushed over shooting on a “beautiful” safari surrounded by nature. “It was just a stunning day…it was really, really fun. I think we shot 12 different looks that day, so it was very ‘go, go, go,’” she said. “It was hot outside that day also. We had fans with us, water to kind of keep cool. It was such a surreal day and just unbelievable to be there.”

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Source: Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Nicole Williams English posed for a stunning sunset snapshot on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

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On Haddish’s cover, the comedian, 46, scorched in an orange bikini with a yellow two-piece underneath. She was all smiles as she sat on her knees in the ocean and placed a hand on her hip. On Tuesday’s episode of Today, Haddish said of the experience, “It was actually amazing to be in those moments. I wish my grandma was alive. I’m looking at it right now, like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s me.’ I was watching it and being there and just feeling like, ‘Wow.’

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Source: Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated Hilary Duff's comeback year continued with a stunning 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' debut.