or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and More Stars Show Off Their Slim Figures in Spicy 'Sports Illustrated' Cover Photos

Photo of Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and Tiffany Haddish
Source: MEGA

Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and Tiffany Haddish stripped down to bikinis on the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2026 cover models have been revealed!

Alix Earle, Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Nicole Williams English sizzled in skimpy bikinis in a new set of photos, released on Tuesday, May 12.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Alix Earle said she 'didn't tell anyone...for months' about her cover.
Source: Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle said she 'didn't tell anyone...for months' about her cover.

Article continues below advertisement

Earle donned a barely-there, triangle-shaped gold top and thong as her signature long blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders. She stood in the middle of a grass field, popped a hip and placed a hand on her thigh.

The social media star, 25, elaborated on what the cover means to her during an appearance on the Today Show Tuesday.

“I found out right after we finished the shoot, which usually isn’t normal for finding out you’re on the cover,” she explained. “I was determined to keep this a secret, just because me and all my friends have pretty big mouths, so I didn’t tell anyone for the past few months. Today, we finally get to tell everyone. I got to see it for the first time downstairs. I’m still in a state of shock right now.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Tiffany Haddish said her grandma would be proud of her cover shoot.
Source: James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish said her grandma would be proud of her cover shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Earle continued, “It’s a huge pinch-me moment, and it hasn’t settled in at all. I can’t fathom holding this magazine and seeing myself on it. It’s just so surreal and such an incredible dream. The shoot, overall, was so spectacular.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum gushed over shooting on a “beautiful” safari surrounded by nature.

“It was just a stunning day…it was really, really fun. I think we shot 12 different looks that day, so it was very ‘go, go, go,’” she said. “It was hot outside that day also. We had fans with us, water to kind of keep cool. It was such a surreal day and just unbelievable to be there.”

MORE ON:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Nicole Williams English posed for a stunning sunset snapshot on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'
Source: Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Nicole Williams English posed for a stunning sunset snapshot on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

Article continues below advertisement

On Haddish’s cover, the comedian, 46, scorched in an orange bikini with a yellow two-piece underneath. She was all smiles as she sat on her knees in the ocean and placed a hand on her hip.

On Tuesday’s episode of Today, Haddish said of the experience, “It was actually amazing to be in those moments. I wish my grandma was alive. I’m looking at it right now, like, ‘Oh my goodness, that’s me.’ I was watching it and being there and just feeling like, ‘Wow.’

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Hilary Duff's comeback year continued with a stunning 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' debut.
Source: Kat Irlin/Sports Illustrated

Hilary Duff's comeback year continued with a stunning 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' debut.

Meanwhile, English glowed in a racy green swimsuit as she posed at sunset, while Duff took the plunge in a low-cut, one-piece bathing suit.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.