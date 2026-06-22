Hillary Clinton Caught Throwing ‘Shade’ at Donald Trump as Michelle Obama Snubs POTUS While Praising Husband Barack: Watch
June 22 2026, Updated 4:56 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton couldn't hide her reaction after Michelle Obama delivered a slight dig toward Donald Trump in her speech during the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
"So much to say," Michelle, 62, began before listing her husband's accomplishments during his two terms as president. "You [Obama] were doing the people’s work: rescuing our economy, expanding health care, ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize."
Michelle Obama Threw Subtle Shade at Donald Trump
The Becoming author referenced the Nobel Peace Prize, which her husband, Barack Obama, received in 2009 for his efforts in strengthening international diplomacy.
Donald, 80, has famously claimed that he deserved a Nobel Peace Prize, though he has never received one. He notably received the inaugural "FIFA Peace Prize" in December 2025.
Barack, 64, seemingly joined in on his wife's joke as the camera panned to show him pretending to sleep in the stands, something Donald has been caught doing during his presidency.
Social Media Focused on Hillary Clinton's Reaction
The clip immediately cut to a wide-angle shot, revealing Hillary, 78, sitting behind the former president and next to her husband, Bill Clinton, laughing heartily.
The clip went viral on social media, with many suggesting that Hillary's "loud" laugh could be heard in the background.
"Was that Hillary cackling like that? We all caught that shade. 🤣," one observer said via X, while another added, "Hillary laughing at trump is all of us😅😂. You can hear her howling with laughter."
"Lmaooo you can hear that cackle loud and clear!" a third added. "Hillary came for the mess 😂😂."
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Hillary Clinton Was 'Honored' to Attend Obama Center Opening
Following the ceremony, the former Secretary of State said she felt "honored" to attend the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center.
"'Democracy can be frustrating,' President Obama said in his address at the opening. 'It can be slow. it can be inefficient. And yet more than anything, I hope this center will serve as an affirmation of just how special and precious this democracy really is—and remind us of what we can achieve when we embrace our shared responsibility as citizens,'" she wrote in the caption. "I hope so, too, and believe it will. Congratulations to all involved in bringing it to life."
Donald Trump and Melania Trump Skipped the Event
Hillary shared a photo posing alongside the Obamas and other former first couples, including Jill Biden and Joe Biden and George W. Bush and Laura Bush.
Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, were noticeably absent from the event, making him the only living former president not in attendance.