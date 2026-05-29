Donald Trump Fuels Fresh Wave of Health Concerns With Dozy Appearance

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A solemn Memorial Day ceremony turned into an unexpected viral moment after President Donald Trump appeared to briefly nod off during observances at Arlington National Cemetery, fueling a fresh wave of scrutiny over his health. The clip, which shows Trump with his eyes closed during the event, quickly became the latest example cited by critics who say the 79-year-old president has struggled to stay alert in public settings.

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The Arlington Moment That Set Off Debate

Source: MEGA The footage quickly spread across social media.

The Memorial Day appearance was meant to honor fallen service members, but attention shifted when Trump appeared to close his eyes for an extended moment during the ceremony. The footage circulated widely as a new example of the president appearing drowsy at official events. Observers have pointed to similar moments during press conferences, policy briefings, and Oval Office meetings, where Trump has been photographed with his eyes shut while others were speaking. The president has also been seen appearing to nod off during events ranging from church services to healthcare discussions, drawing increasing attention in recent months.

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Doctors Raise Concerns

Source: MEGA Dr. Jonathan Reiner said the president has severe daytime somnolence.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst and professor of medicine, said the president shows signs of “severe daytime somnolence.” “The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often,” Reiner said, noting that Trump has “fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room.” He also warned that chronic sleep issues could have broader implications. “Chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, decrease in cognitive effects in older people,” he said.

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White House Fires Back

Source: MEGA The White House strongly denied claims about the president's health.

The White House has forcefully rejected any suggestion that the president is experiencing health issues. Spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed the claims in statements to multiple news outlets, calling Reiner a “hack doctor” and accusing critics of engaging in partisan speculation. “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” Ingle said, adding that those offering “armchair diagnosis” were acting improperly. Trump himself has maintained that he feels as energetic as ever. “I feel the same as I felt 50 years ago,” he said at a recent white House event. “I’m not a senior. I’m far younger than a senior.”

A Pattern Under the Microscope

Source: MEGA Critics speculated that his late-night social media activity contributed to daytime fatigue.