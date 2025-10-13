or
Hillary Clinton Compared to Sydney Sweeney in Rare Throwback Photos Honoring 50th Wedding Anniversary: 'Hottie Back in the Day'

Photo of Hillary Clinton and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

As Hillary Clinton marks her 50th wedding anniversary with Bill Clinton, fans are buzzing over how much the former senator looks like actress Sydney Sweeney.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 13 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton’s 50th anniversary post with Bill Clinton has fans doing a double-take after noticing her uncanny resemblance to Sydney Sweeney.

The former senator, 77, shared a tribute post dedicated to her husband, 79, on Saturday, October 11, where she included several throwback photos from their late 20s.

Hillary Clinton Shared Throwback Photos

Photo of Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Hillary Clinton and Sydney Sweeney.
Source: MEGA

Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Hillary Clinton and Sydney Sweeney.

“When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold,” she wrote as a caption. “But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill.”

The photos quickly threw the internet into a frenzy as fans compared Hillary and Sydney, 28.

Fans Compared Sydney Sweeney to Hillary Clinton

Photo of Fans also joked that Hillary Clinton had similarities to another blonde pop star.
Source: MEGA

Fans also joked that Hillary Clinton had similarities to another blonde pop star.

“Starting a conversation none of you want to have…” one user wrote, sharing a side-by-side picture of The Handmaid actress and the former Secretary of State.

“@HillaryClinton was a hottie back in the day. Great curves. The haters can f--- off,” a second fan wrote, while another user added, “I see your Sydney Sweeney and raise you Sabrina Carpenter.”

Hillary and Bill are celebrating 50 years of marriage after meeting while attending Yale Law School, where Hillary reportedly made the first move by introducing herself to the future president. The pair married in 1975 in Fayetteville, Ark., and welcomed their only daughter, Chelsea Clinton, five years later.

Hillary Clinton Slammed 'SNL'

Photo of Hillary Clinton slammed Julia Sweeney for her portrayal of her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton slammed Julia Sweeney for her portrayal of her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Although the comparisons to the post were mostly positive, Hillary took action when she felt Saturday Night Live alum Julia Sweeney — who is unrelated to the Euphoria star — portrayed her daughter as “unattractive” during a January 1993 episode.

The actress, 66, spoke about the situation during a 2023 episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's “Fly on the Wall” podcast.

"She wrote a letter to Lorne [Michaels]. People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on," Julia explained of the skit. "I was like, 'If you say that, you're saying I'm unattractive!'"

Julia Sweeney Apologized for Portrayal

Photo of Julia Sweeney apologized for her 'unattractive' portrayal of Chelsea Clinton.
Source: MEGA

Julia Sweeney apologized for her 'unattractive' portrayal of Chelsea Clinton.

She continued, "I wasn't trying to play her unattractive. I just didn't wear makeup and put on braces [to play Chelsea]. That was it, and a wig. A long wig."

Years later, after reflecting on the situation, Julia admitted she agreed with Hillary’s perspective. "But I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I'm a parent," Julia recounted. "It's like, yeah f--- off. I mean, don't play kids. I mean, that was wrong. She was right, that was wrong."

