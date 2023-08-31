Hillary Clinton Wrote Letter to Lorne Michaels After 'Saturday Night Live' Poked Fun at Teenaged Chelsea Clinton
While nearly every celebrity and politician under the sun gets made fun of on Saturday Night Live, cast member Julia Sweeney admitted she regrets portraying a teenaged Chelsea Clinton on an episode in 1993.
The comedian discussed the sketch with fellow SNL alums Dana Carvey and David Spade during the Wednesday, August 30, episode of the "Fly on the Wall" podcast, revealing Hillary Clinton was particularly upset about the portrayal.
"People were saying how unattractively I was playing Chelsea and all I did was not wear makeup and put braces on," Sweeney explained of dressing like the former first daughter. "If you say that, you’re saying I’m unattractive! Which maybe that’s so, but … I wasn’t trying to play her unattractive!"
"I just didn't wear makeup and put on braces," the comic emphasized. "That was it, and a wig. A long wig."
After the bit aired, Hillary wrote a letter to SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels to express her disapproval.
"I understood what Hillary was saying, especially now that I’m a parent," Sweeney shared. "It’s like, ‘Yeah f--- off.’ I mean, don’t play kids. That was wrong. She was right, that was wrong."
Poking fun at famous offspring has been a subject of late, as in 2017, Chelsea shamed those who were making fun of Barron Trump's appearance.
"It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," the mother-of-three declared, responding to a tweet that said the teen should "dress the part when he steps out in public."
Melania Trump was grateful for her support, tweeting, "Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying."
While the Clintons and Trumps don't otherwise get along, Chelsea admitted she and Ivanka Trump were once friends.
"She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends," she spilled in a 2022 interview. "And then she went to the dark side."