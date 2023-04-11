Hillary & Bill Clinton Dine At Hotel Buffet For Easter: 'They Were In Line Like Everybody Else,' Spills Onlooker
Hillary and Bill Clinton celebrated Easter much like the rest of us: chowing down on meal after meal!
According to an eyewitness, the couple spent the holiday at the Clement restaurant in NYC's Peninsula Hotel with their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, and their three kids.
The family was "in the buffet line with everybody else," said the onlooker, noting, "It was really fun to see. They all went up there like the rest of us."
The source said "everybody looked great," noting Chelsea's children — Charlotte, 8, Aidan, 6, and Jasper, 3 — "looked cute" as they picked out treats from the dessert station.
While Bill, 76, happily posed for photos with supporters, his wife, 75, allegedly "kind of breezed by everyone."
However, the former FLOTUS did mark the occasion by sharing a throwback on Instagram from when she and Bill celebrated the holiday at the White House in 1994.
The Clintons weren't the only notables at the brunch, as the Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, was also in attendance, and after Bill talked to a Secret Service member, the two men chatted for about 10 minutes.
While this Manhattan outing went smoothly, the same can't be said for when Hillary and Chelsea, 43, went to see the Broadway show Some Like It Hot last month, as someone shockingly defecated in the aisle next to their seats.
"Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience The lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo," the source spilled, as OK! previously reported. "The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act."
Another source "spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened" at a performance.
Concluded the insider, "There is someone who is either s******* in the aisle, or surreptitiously dumping defecation that they smuggled into the theater."
The mother-daughter pair never commented on the incident.
