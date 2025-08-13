Politics Donald Trump Mocked for Making False Claim About Russia in Senior Moment Fumble: 'Mush for Brains' Source: mega The president continues to add fuel to the fire about his apparent dementia. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s latest senior moment fumble had the internet reeling over the president’s apparent health decline. While addressing the public at a White House press conference on Monday, August 11, the president claimed he was scheduled to visit Russia to meet with Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

'I'm Going to Russia on Friday'

Trump: It’s embarrassing. I’m going to see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday.



(Alaska) pic.twitter.com/ET7e6zMS3c — Acyn (@Acyn) August 11, 2025 Source: @Acyn The president claimed he was traveling to Russia despite his meeting being in Alaska.

“It’s embarrassing for me to be up here. I’m gonna see Putin. I’m going to Russia on Friday,” the president stated. “I don’t like being up here talking about how unsafe and how dirty and disgusting this once-beautiful capital was.” Trump would be the first U.S. president in 12 years to visit Russia had his claims been true. However, his meeting with Putin, scheduled for Friday, August 15, is set to take place in Alaska.

'Perhaps There Are Plans in the Future'

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt claimed the president might visit Russia at a later date.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt scrambled to fix Trump’s false statement the following day, telling reporters that although the president won’t be visiting Russia this month, there is potential at a later date. “Perhaps there are plans in the future to travel to Russia,” Leavitt stated during a press conference.

'He Has Mush for Brains'

Source: mega Social media users slammed the president for having dementia.

Following Trump’s slip-up, social media users labeled him “Dementia Don” — a nickname frequently used for the 79-year-old president as he continues to mishandle the truth. Others weighed in, claiming his statement about visiting Russia is the only “embarrassing” thing about the matter. “He’s clearly in late-stage dementia,” commented an X user. “Completely effing gone. Can you imagine a Fortune 500 chairman talking like this and not being relieved before he fell off the podium?” wrote another. “He has dementia. He has mush for brains,” agreed a third.

Is Donald Trump Selling Alaska to Russia?

Source: mega Russia owned Alaska between the 1700s and 1867.

Many others voiced concern over what Trump left unsaid about his meeting with Putin. In the 1700s, Alaska was part of Russia until it was sold to the United States in 1867. Some social media users suggested Trump didn’t make a mistake when addressing the public about his meeting, saying the president purposely put the idea out there as a warning that he had already made a deal with Putin for Russia to take back sovereignty over Alaska. “He’ll give back Alaska to get the job done!” wrote one. “Freudian slip or an unintended view of things to come?” suggested another. “Is he going to give Alaska back to the Russians in exchange for Putin ending the war with Ukraine?” questioned a third.

Donald Trump Vows to End War in Ukraine

Source: mega Before taking office, the president claimed he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours.