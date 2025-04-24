Donald Trump Applauds the Idea of Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for His Efforts in Ending Russia and Ukraine War: 'I Like That Question'

Donald Trump was more than flattered when a reporter brought up the idea of whether the U.S. president should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts in defusing the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Thank you very much for that question. I like that question,” Trump said after the reporter asked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, “Mr. Prime Minister, I was wondering whether you think that Donald Trump, for his activity in Ukraine and otherwise, deserves to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?”