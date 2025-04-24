Donald Trump Applauds the Idea of Receiving a Nobel Peace Prize for His Efforts in Ending Russia and Ukraine War: 'I Like That Question'
Donald Trump was more than flattered when a reporter brought up the idea of whether the U.S. president should be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts in defusing the war between Russia and Ukraine.
“Thank you very much for that question. I like that question,” Trump said after the reporter asked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, “Mr. Prime Minister, I was wondering whether you think that Donald Trump, for his activity in Ukraine and otherwise, deserves to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?”
The Norwegian Prime Minister responded, “Well, I salute President Trump for having taken very important initiatives to get this conflict towards an end, which both parties deserve. We need to have a ceasefire, save lives and move towards something which is more secure for Europe, for the people concerned. And on that we work together. And I look forward to going into some details.”
The press interview took place at the White House on Thursday, April 24, when Støre visited Trump to negotiate his tariff policy.
Hours before his meeting with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Trump posted on Truth Social, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate terms and put an end to the war with Ukraine.
“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!” the president exclaimed.
Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and hasn’t dialed back since — though Trump has repeatedly said he would be willing and able to form a peace agreement to end their war.
- Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter When Asked About Vladimir Putin: 'You've Lost a Lot of Credibility!'
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Cuts Off Donald Trump Bragging About His 'Very Good Relationship' With Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump Criticizes President Joe Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Remarks, Says The U.S. Could 'End Up In World War III'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In 2023, Trump said at a CNN town hall meeting that if he were elected in 2024, he’d dismantle the war immediately. “They’re dying, Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I’ll have that done — I’ll have that done in 24 hours,” he claimed.
After taking office for his second term, Trump said via video at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that he blamed former president Joe Biden for what’s going on between Russia and Ukraine.
“Just so you understand, this is a war that should’ve never started. If I were president, it would never have started,” Trump declared. “This is a war that should have never, ever been started. And it wasn’t started during my [presidency]; there was never even talk about it.”
He continued, “And then when I was out [of the White House], bad things happened, bad things were said. A lot of stupidity all around. And you end up with what you have now. You have all these bombed-out cities. They look like demolition sites with many people killed.”