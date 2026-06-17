Hillary Clinton Says Joe Biden Made a 'Terrible Miscalculation' Running for President Again, Claims Democrats 'Would Have Beaten Donald Trump'

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Hillary Clinton didn't mince words about Joe Biden's 2024 reelection effort, suggesting Democrats could have fared better had he stepped aside earlier before the party ultimately lost to Donald Trump. Clinton, 78, said the 2024 run boiled down to a "terrible miscalculation," telling the New York Times on Monday, June 15, that Biden, 83, made a "terrible mistake for himself, his legacy and for the country" for running again at age 81.

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Hillary Clinton Criticized Joe Biden's Reelection Run

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton claimed another Democratic candidate 'would have beaten Donald Trump.'

The former Secretary of State claimed if Biden chose to "pass the torch," the Democratic Party would have held a competitive primary and produced a stronger candidate. "Whoever emerged from that contest — whether it was the vice president, or a governor, or a senator or anybody else — would have beaten Donald Trump," she told the outlet.

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Joe Biden Dropped Out of Presidential Race in July 2024

Source: MEGA Jill Biden addressed Joe Biden's 2024 run in her new memoir, 'View From the East Wing.'

Biden eventually dropped out of the race in July 2024 following a disastrous debate against Trump, now 80, a month earlier. Jill Biden recently addressed her husband's troubling June 2025 debate in her memoir View From the East Wing, which hit bookshelves earlier this month.

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Jill Biden Insisted She Would've Been Honest With Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Jill Biden claimed she wasn't a part of the debate preparations and said she would have been honest had she been involved.

The former FLOTUS insisted she would have been honest if she believed Joe was incapable of the debate, though she admitted to not being present during his preparations. "I was out campaigning," she shared. "So I didn’t see him at debate camp at Camp David." The View From the East Wing author continued, "I never wanted to see that moment again in my life, but since I’ve been doing press for two days, they’re like, ‘Watch this clip.' .... I saw Joe aging. My God, we all saw him aging."

Does Jill Biden Think Joe Could Have Been President Again?

Source: MEGA Jill Biden confessed it was 'shocking' that Joe Biden was diagnosed with cancer last year.