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'Say It to My Face': Jill Biden Snaps at Critics Claiming Her Memoir Revives a 'Painful Conversation'

Photo of Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden responded after critics claimed her book would reopen 'painful conversations.'

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June 4 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

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Jill Biden didn't hold back when responding to critics who claimed her new memoir, View from the East Wing, rekindled a sensitive topic.

The former first lady, 75, reacted to a comment made by former Biden White House spokesman Andrew Bates — who said about her book, "I don’t see why that painful conversation for the party needed to be publicly reopened right now," according to the New York Post.

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'Say It to My Face, Buddy'

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Photo of Jill Biden told critics to 'say it to her face' when it comes to criticism about her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden told critics to 'say it to her face' when it comes to criticism about her memoir.

"I want to say to Andrew: Call me up, and say it to my face, buddy," Biden commented while promoting her memoir at an event in New York on Wednesday, June 3, going on to point out that it only contained "one chapter on politics."

Jill reportedly addressed her husband Joe Biden's bid for a second term against Donald Trump, including the June 2024 debate that left many viewers questioning his health.

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Jill Biden Addressed Joe Biden's Disastrous Debate

Photo of Jill Biden said she wasn't there for the preparations for Joe Biden's June 2024 debate.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden said she wasn't there for preparations ahead of Joe Biden's June 2024 debate.

Jill insisted she would have been honest if she believed her husband, 83, was incapable of the debate, though she admitted to not being present during his preparations.

"I was out campaigning," she said. "So I didn’t see him at debate camp at Camp David."

The View from the East Wing author continued, "I never wanted to see that moment again in my life, but since I’ve been doing press for two days, they’re like, ‘Watch this clip.' .... I saw Joe aging. My God, we all saw him aging."

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Jill Biden Touched on Joe Biden's Future in the White House

Photo of Jill Biden hinted that Joe Biden's health was a reason he would not return to the White House.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden hinted that Joe Biden's health was a reason he would not return to the White House.

The former educator's comments come one day after an appearance on The View, where she was asked if Joe would've been in a good place to serve for more years in the White House.

"Well, not from what I know now," she responded, citing his health. "I mean, my God, who knew? I mean, it was so shocking to get that cancer diagnosis."

Jill Biden Said Joe Biden Is 'Doing OK' Following Cancer Diagnosis

Photo of Jill Biden reported that Joe Biden was 'doing okay' after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Source: MEGA

Jill Biden reported that Joe Biden was 'doing okay' after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Jill said that her husband was "doing okay" since his prostate cancer diagnosis last year.

"I mean, we had, you know, here I was, I’m looking through travel magazines like, ‘Oh, where are we going to go?" she continued. "What are we going to do,’ and then we get this cancer diagnosis and I think, what am I doing? Like, our whole life has changed now. It was just shocking."

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