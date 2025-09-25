or
Hillary Clinton Slams ‘White Men’ of ‘Certain Ideologies’ for ‘Doing Damage’ 2 Weeks After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Former senator Hillary Clinton spoke out against 'white men' with 'certain ideologies.'

Sept. 25 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Two weeks after Charlie Kirk’s death, Hillary Clinton admitted that she feels “white men” with “certain ideologies” are responsible for “so much damage.”

You know, I love my country, and I love it, you know — warts and all,” Clinton, 77, began during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, September 24.

The two-time presidential candidate explained how she believed the United States hadn’t reached the “more perfect union” envisioned in the Constitution, a goal often echoed by Abraham Lincoln in his defense of national unity.

Hillary Clinton Addressed 'Certain Ideologies'

Source: MSNBC

“We fought a Civil War over part of it. And people have been protesting for hundreds of years that things were not as they should be, given our ideals and how we should be moving toward them,” she explained.

In addition, Clinton hinted that equality and progressive ideologies were “in the crosshairs of those on the right.”

Hillary Clinton Said 'White Men' Did 'So Much Damage'

Source: MSNBC

“I think that's what makes us so special as a country, and the idea that you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was dominated by, you know, let's say it, white men of a certain persuasion, a certain religion, a certain point of view, a certain ideology,” she explained. “It's just doing such damage to what we should be aiming for."

Although she didn’t mention Kirk’s murder specifically, the right-wing influencer was known for tying in his evangelical faith to politics, going as far as founding Turning Point USA, an organization that advertises itself as the “largest conservative movement,” per its official website.

Charlie Kirk Died on September 15

Source: MEGA

Turning Point USA boasts three million followers on social media, with the organization represented in more than 3,500 universities across the nation.

Kirk was shot on September 10 while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. A viral video captured the moment Kirk was struck by the gunshot, reaching for his neck as panicked students ran for cover.

Charlie Kirk Was Known for Being Right-Wing Influencer

Source: MEGA

The influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Tyler Robison was identified as the suspect after his parents recognized him in released surveillance footage. A family friend, who is a retired deputy sheriff, explained that they convinced Robinson to turn himself in.

“Robinson’s mother expressed concern to her husband that the suspect shooter looked like Robinson,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in a press conference on September 16, per CNBC. Robinson’s father suggested his son meet them at their home, noting Robinson “implied that he planned to take his own life,” according to charge documents.

