Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service: Date, Location, Who Is Attending and More
Sept. 19 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Fans will have a chance to say their final goodbyes to Charlie Kirk as his life is honored during a remembrance ceremony hosted by his organization Turning Point USA.
Kirk was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour on Wednesday, September 10.
His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Kirk's celebration of life event.
When and Where Is Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service?
Kirk's memorial service will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, September 21.
Doors for the venue — where the NFL's Arizona Cardinals play — will open at 8 a.m. local time with the event beginning at 11 a.m.
Who Is Speaking at Charlie Kirk's Celebration of Life?
Charlie's wife, Erika — who was recently appointed Turning Point USA's new CEO and chair of the board — will deliver remarks at the service alongside fellow key speakers President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
Also set to speak is White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, First Son Donald Trump Jr., conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs Sergio Gor.
Is Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Open to the Public?
Kirk's memorial service is operating on a "first come, first served based on stadium capacity," according to Turning Point USA's website.
State Farm Stadium can hold around 63,000 people, though additional seating will be provided next door at Desert Diamond Arena — where the Arizona Rattlers play as part of the Indoor Football League.
"Enhanced security measures" are in place for the event — with fans encouraged to "please carpool" as traffic and road closures are expected.
Among security protocols is a "no bag policy."
"Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end," the program explains.
The event's memo notes a dress code of "Sunday Best," specifically requesting attendees to wear patriotic colors of red, white or blue.
In a tribute shared beneath event details, a message reads: "Charlie’s life was short, but it was full. It was defined by truth, anchored in faith, and devoted to the country he loved. His legacy will endure for generations."
"Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations. Though our hearts are heavy, we do not grieve as those without hope," the tribute continues. "Charlie’s legacy endures in his family, in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, and in the millions he inspired to live with conviction. We honor him not only with our words, but with our actions. We will move forward together, fighting harder, standing taller, and refusing to surrender."