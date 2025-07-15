Hoda Kotb Ruthlessly Disses Kelly Clarkson on Live TV After Teasing Taking Over Her Talk Show: Watch
Hoda Kotb threw shade at Kelly Clarkson when celebrating her own Daytime Emmy nomination.
During the Monday, July 14, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the former host, 60, seemed confident she would take home the win over the singer, 43.
Hoda Kotb Disses Kelly Clarkson
"Let me tell you something, this is our last hurrah," Kotb told former co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 43. "This is happening. Kelly Clarkson, who is what I’d like to say — No, I’m kidding. We love Kelly so much. We love her. But it’s our turn. As I’ve said to Jenna, we’re gonna go get her. G-I-T E-R."
Bush Hager was just as self-assured about their chances to take home the top prize.
"Hoda, listen, we’ve never won one, but this could be our year. The last time’s the charm," she exclaimed.
Clarkson has won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the past five years. Aside from the "Stronger" singer, the ladies are pitted against Drew Barrymore, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Hudson.
The mom-of-three FaceTimed Kotb during her talk show on Monday to announce the big news.
"We’ve been nominated multiple times and yet we’ve never won, but to get to be nominated next to Hoda after the show is complete after we had our year together, our last year — which I know was really meaningful to me and I’m pretty sure it was meaningful for her," she explained.
Kotb left TODAY in mid-January to spend more time with her daughters and build her new wellness app, Joy 101.
Is Hoda Kotb Taking Over 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'?
Ironically, Kotb teased taking Clarkson's place on The Kelly Clarkson Show amid rumors of the vocalist's departure.
"My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is that I’m a never-say-never person," she told Andy Cohen on a Thursday, June 5, Watch What Happens Live appearance. "You don’t know what life is gonna bring you."
Kotb is "having such fun with the ride that [she’s] on … at this moment," but "TV is [her] first love."
"As I say in life, you don’t know," she revealed, then complimenting Clarkson for being "in a class all by herself."
Just a few days prior, Kotb had shut down rumors about replacing the musician.
"Delete. Delete. That’s not true," she asserted during a Wednesday, May 28, TODAY appearance. "I want to ask you all a real question. Do you think that if I ever came back to TV...do you know the only place I would ever come back is? Right here, this is the spot. There’s no place like home."