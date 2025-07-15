Hoda Kotb Ruthlessly Disses Kelly Clarkson on Live TV After Teasing Taking Over Her Talk Show: Watch

"Let me tell you something, this is our last hurrah," Kotb told former co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 43. "This is happening. Kelly Clarkson, who is what I’d like to say — No, I’m kidding. We love Kelly so much. We love her. But it’s our turn. As I’ve said to Jenna, we’re gonna go get her. G-I-T E-R."

Bush Hager was just as self-assured about their chances to take home the top prize.

"Hoda, listen, we’ve never won one, but this could be our year. The last time’s the charm," she exclaimed.

Clarkson has won Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for the past five years. Aside from the "Stronger" singer, the ladies are pitted against Drew Barrymore, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Jennifer Hudson.