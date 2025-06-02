Hoda Kotb Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Her Departure From 'Today' Show

Hoda Kotb bid farewell to Today at the start of the new year, and she recently shared that her daughter Hope Kotb's health played a significant role in her decision to step back from the morning show.

"It's kind of constant care for Hope. We're monitoring her 24/7," the mom-of-two explained.

Hoda further elaborated on her daughter's medical needs, such as keeping away from sweets and requiring to "take care of her at night" if she's awake.

"She was getting shots — four or five a day — every day for a year. Now she is getting them less frequently because we have some other means to get her what she needs, but there's a lot to it. Some kids can have sweets and she can't. If she's up in the night, we have to take care of her at night. She is a happy, healthy, rambunctious [and an] amazing kid, and we have to watch her. Diabetes is a part of her, but not all of her. I hope it shapes her but never defines her," Hoda said.