Hoda Kotb Teases Taking Over Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show in 2026 After Shutting Down Rumors: 'Never Say Never'

"My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is that I’m a never-say-never person," she told Andy Cohen on a Thursday, June 5, Watch What Happens Live appearance. "You don’t know what life is gonna bring you."

Kotb said she's "having such fun with the ride that [she’s] on … at this moment," spending time with her kids and launching the Joy101 wellness app. However, "TV is [her] first love."

"As I say in life, you don’t know," Kotb admitted while also praising Clarkson for being "in a class all by herself."