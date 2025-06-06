Hoda Kotb Teases Taking Over Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show in 2026 After Shutting Down Rumors: 'Never Say Never'
Could Hoda Kotb be taking Kelly Clarkson's place?
The former TODAY host, 60, hinted at potentially assuming the pop star's role in leading The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"My whole thing with talk shows and all that stuff is that I’m a never-say-never person," she told Andy Cohen on a Thursday, June 5, Watch What Happens Live appearance. "You don’t know what life is gonna bring you."
Kotb said she's "having such fun with the ride that [she’s] on … at this moment," spending time with her kids and launching the Joy101 wellness app. However, "TV is [her] first love."
"As I say in life, you don’t know," Kotb admitted while also praising Clarkson for being "in a class all by herself."
Hoda Kotb Previously Denied Taking Over Kelly Clarkson's Show
The journalist previously shut down rumors of replacing Clarkson during her Wednesday, May 28, Today return.
"Delete. Delete. That’s not true," she declared when asked by former co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin about the buzz. "I want to ask you all a real question. Do you think that if I ever came back to TV...do you know the only place I would ever come back is? Right here, this is the spot. There’s no place like home."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Is Kelly Clarkson Allegedly Leaving Her Show?
In April, a source revealed that Clarkson, 43, may be departing her talk show in the near future to spend more time with her children, River Rose, 10, and Remy, 8.
"Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be," the insider spilled to an outlet. "The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South."
Clarkson would reportedly depart New York City and return to her hometown of Texas.
Kelly Clarkson's 2-Week Departure From Her Talk Show
In March, the American Idol alum took a two-week break to deal with a "personal matter" at home, leaving fans concerned about the future of the show.
"She plans on fulfilling her obligation," an insider revealed to a publication. "What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question."
Although she loves working with the cast, crew, band and guests, the "grind" of hosting is beginning to grow tiring for the star.
"Kelly has a very positive attitude, but it could be that she just realized how much time flies. So she’s weighing her options," the source continued.
During the series' 1,000th episode in March, the "Stronger" singer left a cryptic message to viewers, expressing how she’s "lost, alone, a lot."
Clarkson praised her viewers, "who have supported each other through a lot of ups and downs."
"A lot of ups and downs personally as well," she added.