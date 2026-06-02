Holly Madison First Saw the Playboy Mansion as a 'Safe Harbor' — But 'It Turned Out to Be Much More Complicated Than That'
June 2 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
Holly Madison is looking back on her early days at the Playboy Mansion with a very different perspective than she once had.
In a recent interview, the former reality star, who dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, opened up about how differently she viewed the iconic estate when she first arrived in 2001. At just 21 years old, Madison said she initially believed the mansion would offer safety and stability at a time when she felt unsure about the entertainment world around her.
She recalled that she first saw the home as a “safe harbor,” especially as she was navigating Hollywood so young and inexperienced.
Madison explained that she was aware of the darker side of the industry, saying there are “a lot of predatory people” who often target “young women who aren’t that sophisticated.”
Because of that, she believed stepping into Hefner’s world might shield her from outside pressures and risks. But over time, she said that sense of security faded as she began to understand the dynamics inside the mansion.
During her years living there, Madison said she witnessed shifting loyalties and quickly changing relationships.
“It was very much an ‘everybody out for themselves’ kind of environment,” she remembered.
These days, Madison is focused on a very different chapter of her life, including her work on the ID series Lethally Blonde, which returned for Season 2 on June 1.
The true-crime show explores real cases involving people with showbiz dreams whose lives ended in tragedy. Madison said she personally connects with some of the stories featured, especially when it comes to how women in sexualized markets are perceived.
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“I think any time you’re involved in s-- work, or anything that’s a more sexualized version of the entertainment industry, people can judge you and want to just write you off,” she noted.
She also addressed how she was once labeled by outsiders during her time at the mansion, including assumptions about her motivations.
At the time, many believed she was simply after Hefner’s money, something she strongly rejects.
“While living in a nice house is nice, it was never really like that,” she said. “It was more that I was fascinated by him.”
Madison explained that she was drawn more to the experience and lifestyle than material gain, adding that she was “never that person who was trying to get married and steal money or anything like that.”
Her time in the spotlight was also documented on The Girls Next Door, which aired from 2005 to 2009 and followed life inside the Playboy Mansion.
Looking back, Madison said there were financial frustrations behind the scenes as well.
“We never got any residuals,” Madison revealed of the show, referencing costars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson.
She added, “In fact, we didn’t even get paid for the first season order.”
Today, Madison is a mother of two — daughter Rainbow, 13, and son Forest, 9 — whom she shares with ex-husband Pasquale Rotella.
Now describing herself as more at peace with her past, the Sharknado 3 actress said her main frustration is how often her past relationships still become tabloid conversation.
“I just didn’t really think anyone would care. And because my kids are getting a little bit older, I kind of have to stop talking about that,” she said.