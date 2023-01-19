Holly Madison Insists Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Pasquale Rotella Is 'Easy': 'I’m Really Lucky'
Former Playboy model Holly Madison and ex-husband Pasquale Rotella endured a tough split, but the former insisted things between the two are now amicable as they raise their two kids, daughter Rainbow Aurora, 9, and son Forest Leonardo, 6.
"I’m really lucky to be coparenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what’s best for the kids," she declared in a new interview. "And I think if both coparents are approaching it from that level, you can never go wrong."
The blonde beauty, 43, hinted she knows some bitter ex-couples who aren't able to get along so well, as individuals "use the kids as pawns or leverage."
"Honestly, I have it really easy," she confessed. "My kids are really healthy, they have a really great hands-on dad, you know, I have no complaints."
The star and Rotella, 48, filed for divorce in 2018 after five years of marriage. The pair began dating in 2011, around two years after Madison left the Playboy franchise.
The Girls Next Door alum has been openly sharing horror stories from her time living in the Playboy Mansion, admitting she felt traumatized the first time she slept with late Hugh Hefner.
"I was wasted. He was literally pushed on top of me. And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed, and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would," she spilled on an episode of her podcast.
"I wasn’t necessarily expecting to have sex that night," she continued. "I thought it would be more of a first date — even though, obviously, it’s not a very traditional first date."
She also alleged that the Playboy founder manipulated the girls to turn against each other and gave everyone a strict curfew and set of rules to always abide by.
"You weren't allowed to work" she claimed. "You had to be in that house by 9:00 every night, you had to be with him at every public appearance he made, you had to look a certain way, you had to dress a certain way, you had to be a PR machine for him."
