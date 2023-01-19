Holly Madison Insists Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Pasquale Rotella Is 'Easy': 'I’m Really Lucky'

Former Playboy model Holly Madison and ex-husband Pasquale Rotella endured a tough split, but the former insisted things between the two are now amicable as they raise their two kids, daughter Rainbow Aurora, 9, and son Forest Leonardo, 6.

"I’m really lucky to be coparenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what’s best for the kids," she declared in a new interview. "And I think if both coparents are approaching it from that level, you can never go wrong."