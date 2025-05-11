Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and More Playboy Bunnies Who Have Spoken Out About Unpleasant Bedroom Moments With Hugh Hefner
Bridget Marquardt
On the "Girls Next Level" podcast, Bridget Marquardt revealed Hugh Hefner kept tabs on the Playmates through a diary.
"The black book kept track of a few different things," she said. "It kept track of when somebody collected their allowance. He would mark it off so you couldn't ask for it twice. It also kept track of who slept with him and when."
Marquardt and her Girls Next Door costar Holly Madison added they heard the Playboy founder calling out the girls for their lack of participation in bed.
Aside from their sexual experiences with Hefner, they also reflected on the disturbing mess in Hefner's bedroom.
"We walked in and it was just a disaster in there," Marquardt recalled. "The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing p--- … There's just so much junk."
Madison agreed, saying, "It was just hoarder-style. Imagine thinking you're this big player and you're bringing all these girls home, and your room looks like s---. It's like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster."
Crystal Hefner
Hugh's last wife, Crystal Hefner, has been open about the off-putting sexual activities she and other women experienced with the late publisher.
In her book Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal wrote about her time in the Playboy Mansion, including the "odd and robotic" s-- they had.
"This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time," she detailed. "Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The p---. Passing the pot. And then the s--."
According to Crystal, it was like Hugh "was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and s---. Or maybe it was never fun and s---."
She also talked about their "little blue pill nights," admitting she preferred to have s-- with Hugh alone. During those times, she played the same Madonna song to ensure "no other music [would] be contaminated by this place" for her.
Echoing what Bridget and Holly said of Hugh's messy bedroom, Crystal added in her memoir, "Everything was moldy and dusty and it was just hoarder central in the mansion."
Holly Madison
In a May episode of SiriusXM's "In Your Dreams," Holly spilled personal details about the appalling group s-- with Hugh at Playboy Mansion.
"Well, it's a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," she shared. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."
On the other hand, her solo escapades with Hugh were reportedly "a lot more normal than you would think."
Holly shared a similar comment on her "Girls Next Level" podcast, saying watching Hugh be physically involved with his other girlfriends was displeasing.
"He wouldn't move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed," she recalled. "I can't explain to you guys how embarrassing that whole routine was. Especially as we got later down the road when there would be, like, a lot of conflict with the other girls. You're literally sitting there naked having s-- in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s--- about you while you're having s--, and you can hear it. It was just, like, h---."
The 45-year-old Holly's World star also penned her memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, in which she got candid about her and the other girls' attempt to "get it over as quickly as possible" when they lined up for their turn with Hugh.
She wrote, "When I think about it now, it's almost comical. Every red-blooded American male has no doubt fantasized about what went on in Hugh Hefner's bedroom with his harem of blond bombshells. The answer? Not a whole lot."
Holly had more tea to spill, so she dropped another bombshell in an interview for Secrets of Playboy. In the A&E documentary series, the TV personality revealed she knew Hugh had cameras in his bedroom and kept photos and videos of the girls as a form of blackmail.
Crystal said she discovered the disposable camera photos in 2022, leading her to destroy them.
Karina and Karissa Shannon
The A&E docuseries also featured twins Karina and Karissa Shannon, who were reportedly invited to Hugh's bedroom on their 19th birthday.
"We had never done a threesome together before, we would never want to," Karina shared.
Meanwhile, Karissa, who said Hugh offered a pill that made them feel the "most inebriated we've ever been," added, "And that was our 19th birthday. You're never going to forget that. He didn't even finish. Just imagine this, just his old hand kind of shakes [as he's] touching your b---. It's like you're having s-- with your grandpa. And he laid there, looking up, and he was like, 'My babies, my babies. You love me.'"
After they finished their private time with Hugh, the twins reportedly took a steaming hot shower as they tried to "sterilize."
Kendra Wilkinson
Kendra Wilkinson pulled back the curtain and backed up the Playmates' claims about their unpleasant group s--.
"I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive those nights – there was no way around it," she wrote in her memoir Sliding into Home.
Sondra Theodore
In the A&E docuseries, Sondra Theodore bared the truth about her relationship with Hugh during his rise as the Playboy founder.
"He scared me a lot at the end because you couldn't satisfy him — he had to have more and more and more," she recalled. "I might as well have been a vibrator, I might as well have been a s-- toy — because that's what it was. And nobody knew the h--- I was in."