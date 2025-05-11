Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and More Playboy Bunnies Who Have Spoken Out About Unpleasant Bedroom Moments With Hugh Hefner

On the "Girls Next Level" podcast, Bridget Marquardt revealed Hugh Hefner kept tabs on the Playmates through a diary.

"The black book kept track of a few different things," she said. "It kept track of when somebody collected their allowance. He would mark it off so you couldn't ask for it twice. It also kept track of who slept with him and when."

Marquardt and her Girls Next Door costar Holly Madison added they heard the Playboy founder calling out the girls for their lack of participation in bed.

Aside from their sexual experiences with Hefner, they also reflected on the disturbing mess in Hefner's bedroom.

"We walked in and it was just a disaster in there," Marquardt recalled. "The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing p--- … There's just so much junk."

Madison agreed, saying, "It was just hoarder-style. Imagine thinking you're this big player and you're bringing all these girls home, and your room looks like s---. It's like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster."