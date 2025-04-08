Holly Madison Flaunts Cleavage in Pink Lingerie Before Taking a Bubble Bath: Photo
Holly Madison had fans drooling thanks to her latest thirst trap.
On Sunday, April 6, the reality star uploaded a seductive mirror selfie that showed her sitting on the edge of a bubble bath while clad in lingerie.
"Stop looking at me, Swan!" she captioned the post, which was referring to the swan-shaped faucet on the tub in her El Cortez Hotel & Casino room in Las Vegas. Her caption was also a quote from the movie Billy Madison.
In the hot shot, the blonde bombshell, 45, had her legs in the water and was wearing just a pale pink lace bra and matching bottoms. The mom-of-two styled her hair up in a top bun but left two face-framing pieces loose.
Fans flooded the picture's comments section with compliments, with one person calling her "an actual goddess 🦢✨💖."
"Holly you look beautiful! 💕" raved another individual, with a third writing, "Absolutely gorgeous 🔥🔥."
The former Playboy model is currently single after ending her on-off romance with Zak Bagans at the end of last month.
"Zak and I broke up for good, for good," Madison shared on her "Girls Next Level" podcast. "I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’ Very off and on."
"Yeah, it was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together," she said, referring to how she and the Ghost Adventures star, 48, first began dating back in 2019. "We were very off and on for the past year, very much. So we broke up, and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups."
"That’s when you know it’s serious," replied co-host Bridget Marquardt.
Prior to dating Bagans, Madison was married to Pasquale Rotella from 2013 to their 2018 separation, with the divorce being finalized the following year.
The exes share daughter Rainbow Aurora and son Forest Leonardo, and since their breakup, they've been able to amicably co-parent.
"I’m really lucky to be co-parenting with somebody who also understands that all they want is what’s best for the kids," the Down the Rabbit Hole author said in a previous interview. "And I think if both co-parents are approaching it from that level, you can never go wrong."
"Honestly, I have it really easy," Madison added. "My kids are really healthy, they have a really great hands-on dad, you know, I have no complaints."
She was also one of Hugh Hefner's multiple girlfriends, having been with the Playboy founder from 2001 to 2008.