Holly Madison Flaunts Cleavage in Pink Lingerie Before Taking a Bubble Bath: Photo

"Zak and I broke up for good, for good," Madison shared on her "Girls Next Level" podcast. "I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’ Very off and on."

"Yeah, it was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together," she said, referring to how she and the Ghost Adventures star, 48, first began dating back in 2019. "We were very off and on for the past year, very much. So we broke up, and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups."

"That’s when you know it’s serious," replied co-host Bridget Marquardt.