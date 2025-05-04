Holly Madison Gets Candid About Fallout With Kendra Wilkinson: 'We Don't Speak Anymore'
Two decades after The Girls Next Door, Holly Madison finally spoke up about her fractured friendship with Kendra Wilkinson.
In an interview with In Touch, Madison said while she remained close with Bridget Marquardt, she couldn't say the same about her fellow costar. But it's a different story when it comes to Wilkinson, 39, whose bond with Holly has turned downright icy.
"Bridget and I have been close, close friends since we very first met. Our relationship has been very consistent," Madison, 45, said.
"Kendra, I don't speak to anymore… We were kind of driven apart during the spinoff era, when she was doing her spinoff [Kendra] and I was doing mine [Holly's World]. Everything was produced by the same executive producer and sometimes, a lot of the reality drama, even off-screen, really gets in the way," she added.
In her tell-all memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole, Madison didn't hold back about her life at the infamous Playboy Mansion and her turbulent relationship with the late Hugh Hefner. But the friendship with Wilkinson took a nosedive when she stood by Hefner after he accused Madison of "rewriting history" with her book.
"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," Hefner told Us Weekly, while shading Madison. "Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight."
Madison didn't mince words in her rebuttal, branding Wilkinson the "fakest person she's ever met."
"At the end of the day, what we did was we just f------ the same man. That's not friends," Madison declared in an explosive interview with E! News.
Wilkinson wasn't about to back down, countering that Madison always had an agenda. "My perception was that she acted like a First Lady," Wilkinson noted in a People article from June 2015.
She added, "How could [Holly] want kids and [to] get married to him and then, next thing you know, say these types of things about Hef? It's just out of revenge, and I feel bad for Hef."
Fast forward to 2023, and Wilkinson has dashed hopes for a reunion.
When asked if she'd join Madison and Marquardt, 51, on their podcast "Girls Next Level," she made it clear that she wasn’t reconciling with them.
"I've already done the healing," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I've already done it for myself."
