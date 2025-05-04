Holly Madison Gets Candid About Fallout With Kendra Wilkinson: 'We Don't Speak Anymore'

Two decades after The Girls Next Door, Holly Madison finally spoke up about her fractured friendship with Kendra Wilkinson.

In an interview with In Touch, Madison said while she remained close with Bridget Marquardt, she couldn't say the same about her fellow costar. But it's a different story when it comes to Wilkinson, 39, whose bond with Holly has turned downright icy.

"Bridget and I have been close, close friends since we very first met. Our relationship has been very consistent," Madison, 45, said.