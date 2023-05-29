Kendra Wilkinson Not Interested in Reconnecting With Former Costars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt: 'I’ve Done the Healing'
Years after her relationships with her costars reached a boiling point during her stint on Girls Next Door, model Kendra Wilkinson still isn't interested in rekindling anything with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.
"I've already done the healing," the mother-of-two, who used to date Hugh Hefner, explained of her broken bonds with the late Playboy mogul's other former girlfriends. "I don't need to go on a podcast and do more healing. I've already done it for myself."
"Publicly doesn't do the healing," she continued. "I've already done it off camera. I've already done it for years before. I've already done it. I'm sorry, but, I have a whole new life that I've created and it's not that. I just don't connect anymore. It's like a high school buddy that you lost touch with."
Adding that she wishes them "all the best," she noted that she's moved on and is simply a "single mom who's doing real estate now."
"My two main focuses are my children. That's my focus," she noted. "And so, I don't have a lot of time to keep thinking about what I did when I was 18. I'm here now at 37 years old. I'm a single mother. I created a whole life after Playboy. And here I am now. I'm doing real estate. I'm a single mom. And that's who I am now."
However, Wilkinson teased there could be one possibility for a reconnection with her ex costars.
"[Real estate's] genuinely my passion and if, let's say, Holly and Bridget somehow we naturally come back together, that's one thing," she explained. "But, I don't find healing in doing podcasts and all that stuff. I see it [reuniting] being a natural thing."
"I chose real estate with no camera on and I started feeling like I was healed from my past," she continued. "I really did the work. I did a lot of work on myself to get myself in a strong, strong place. So here I am doing real estate on a TV show and I'm enjoying it, but I'm not safe from the past coming back to distract me from my life now."
Wilkinson told ET she wasn't planning to reconnect with Madison and Marquardt.