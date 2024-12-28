Hollywood's Fake Hair Club: Tom Hanks, David Beckham and More Stars Who Underwent Transformations

American Horror Story actor Cheyenne Jackson, 49, said on social media that he’d had five hair transplants after first losing his hair at age 22, writing, "I’ve been DREADING this day ... the day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood ...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years."