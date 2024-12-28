or
Hollywood's Fake Hair Club: Tom Hanks, David Beckham and More Stars Who Underwent Transformations

Source: MEGA

From wigs to surgeries, these male celebrities have tried every possible solution to save their receding hairlines!

Dec. 28 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Tyga

tyga
Source: MEGA

Posting a link to a hair transplant surgeon to social media, Tyga, 34, simply added, "Tellem Tyga sent u." Looking good!

Tom Hanks

tom hanks
Source: MEGA

Stress and exhaustion from extensive filming reportedly caused the two-time Oscar winner to suffer hair loss many years ago. In his middle age, Tom Hanks, now 68, underwent a hair transplant procedure later to achieve natural-looking hair, said cosmetic experts.

Joel McHale

joel mchale
Source: MEGA

The comedian and Spider-Man actor revealed he’s had three hair transplants.

"I'd be totally bald. We’re not all born with gorgeous thick hair," said Joel McHale, 53, who started losing his hair as a teenager. "Three surgeries later, look at my hair! Technology is bananas now!"

Andre Agassi

andre agassi
Source: MEGA

Former tennis star Andre Agassi, 54, admitted his signature long hair was a wig, which he wore after beginning to lose his locks at age 19. He even claimed worrying about it cost him the 1990 French Open!

Tom Hanks

Nicolas Cage

nicolas cage
Source: MEGA

Face/Off star Nicolas Cage, 60, started to experience thinning hair in recent years due to male pattern baldness. He reportedly turned to a hair implant to keep his mane in its normal state, opting for a very basic procedure that created a natural look — and the result doesn’t appear remarkably different from his original hair, just thicker.

Cheyenne Jackson

cheyenne jackson
Source: MEGA

American Horror Story actor Cheyenne Jackson, 49, said on social media that he’d had five hair transplants after first losing his hair at age 22, writing, "I’ve been DREADING this day ... the day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood ...) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years."

Jason Alexander

jason alexander
Source: MEGA

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, 65, admitted he would often wear a toupee — and that it "cost a bloody fortune."

David Beckham

david beckham
Source: MEGA

The British soccer great started to have issues with thinning hair a few years after his retirement as a player in 2013. David Beckham reportedly had his transplant in 2018 — and apparently stopped hair loss dead in its tracks. He looks better than ever now at 49!

