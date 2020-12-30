Actor Problems: Tom Hanks Calls Bald Do For Elvis Biopic A 'Horrible Haircut'—Watch

He’s getting way into character! While Tom Hanks is accustomed to changing up his appearance for a role, he was less than thrilled about his new hairdo for his role in Baz Luhrmann‘s forthcoming Elvis biopic. At least Hanks was able to laugh at himself when he showed off his shaved scalp on The Graham Norton Show…

“Let me show you the horrible haircut I have to have in order to play Colonel Tom Parker,” the 64-year-old said before taking off his baseball cap to reveal his bald head. “I just scared the children,” he quipped, as one of Norton’s co-hosts said Hanks could now serve as the New Year’s Eve ball.

“I want to apologize,” the Forrest Gump star jokingly added.

In the upcoming film — which is set to be released in 2021 — Hanks plays Elvis Presley‘s manager, Parker, while Austin Butler plays the legendary singer. The Elvis biopic, which is being filmed in Australia, had to shut down production earlier this year after Hanks and wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went,” Hanks explained at the time via social media. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Luckily, the Oscar winner shared that the duo was feeling better after two weeks in isolation. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — you don’t get it from anyone,” he explained. “Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

This is not the first time the Saving Private Ryan actor went through a major transformation for a role. Last year, Hanks turned himself into the iconic Fred Rogers for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. The movie’s director, Marielle Heller, said the transformation had a lot to do with Rogers’ “very distinct eyebrows and a really simple wig.” In 2015, Hanks dyed his hair snow-white for his role as Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger in Sully.