OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ben Affleck
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Hollywood Stars Who Regretted Playing Famous Movie Roles: From Ben Affleck to Daniel Craig

hollywood stars who regret movie roles
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 8:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Murray, 'Garfield' (2004)

bill murray garfield
Source: MEGA

“I kept saying, ‘What was Joel Coen [of the Coen Brothers] thinking?’ Then they explained it to me: It wasn’t written by THAT Joel Coen," Bill Murray said of his experience voicing Garfield in the 2004 movie of the same name.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt, 'The Devil’s Own' (1997)

brad pitt the devils own
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt reflected on playing the role of Francis Austin McGuire in his 1997 film The Devil’s Own, saying, “It was a disaster … the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking, if you can even call it that, that I’ve ever seen.”

Jason Momoa, 'Conan the Barbarian' (2011)

jason momoa conan the barbarian
Source: MEGA

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan was one of them," Jason Momoa shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Grease 2' (1982)

michelle pfeiffer grease
Source: MEGA

“I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was," Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Stephanie Zinone's role in Grease 2, said.

Article continues below advertisement

Harrison Ford, 'Blade Runner' (1982)

harrison ford blade runner
Source: MEGA

"I didn’t like the movie one way or the other. I was desperately unhappy with it," Harrison Ford said of his role in Blade Runner.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Plummer, 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

christopher plummer the sound of music
Source: MEGA

Christopher Plummer commented on his role in The Sound of Music before his death.

"It was so awful and sentimental and gooey. You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it," Plummer said.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Craig, 'James Bond' Films

daniel craig james bond films
Source: MEGA

"Now? I’d rather slash my wrists than appear in another Bond movie. We’re done. All I want to do is move on," Daniel Craig opened up after playing James Bond's role.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Pattinson, 'Twilight' (2008)

robert pattinson twilight
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Ben Affleck

"The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy. So that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself," said Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen's role in the Twilight franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone, 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' (1992)

sylvester stallone stop or my mom will shoot
Source: MEGA

"It’s maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we’ve never seen," Sylvester Stallone said of his role in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Sally Field, 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

sally field the amazing spider man
Source: MEGA

"It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it. You work it as much as you can, but you can’t put ten pounds of s--- in a five-pound bag," The Amazing Spider-Man star Sally Field said.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney, 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

george clooney batman robin
Source: MEGA

"I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. It wasn’t," George Clooney said of his Batman & Robin role.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck, 'Daredevil' (2003)

ben affleck daredevil
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck, who played Matt Murdock in the 2003 film Daredevil, spoke candidly about his role, sharing, "It didn’t work at all. If I wanted to go viral, I would be less polite. That was before people realized you could make these movies and make them well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl' (2015)

eddie redmayne the danish girl
Source: MEGA

"I wouldn’t play a trans woman now. I made that film with the best intentions but I think it was a mistake," Eddie Redmayne said.

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Grant, 'The Lady & The Highwayman' (1998)

hugh grant the lady the highwayman
Source: MEGA

"I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy. Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat, I look like Deputy Dawg," Hugh Grant said about his experience in The Lady & The Highwayman.

Article continues below advertisement

Viola Davis, 'The Help' (2011)

viola davis the help
Source: MEGA

"I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard," Viola Davis opened up.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.