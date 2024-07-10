15 Hollywood Stars Who Regretted Playing Famous Movie Roles: From Ben Affleck to Daniel Craig
Bill Murray, 'Garfield' (2004)
“I kept saying, ‘What was Joel Coen [of the Coen Brothers] thinking?’ Then they explained it to me: It wasn’t written by THAT Joel Coen," Bill Murray said of his experience voicing Garfield in the 2004 movie of the same name.
Brad Pitt, 'The Devil’s Own' (1997)
Brad Pitt reflected on playing the role of Francis Austin McGuire in his 1997 film The Devil’s Own, saying, “It was a disaster … the most irresponsible bit of filmmaking, if you can even call it that, that I’ve ever seen.”
Jason Momoa, 'Conan the Barbarian' (2011)
“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands. Conan was one of them," Jason Momoa shared.
Michelle Pfeiffer, 'Grease 2' (1982)
“I hated that film with a vengeance and could not believe how bad it was," Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Stephanie Zinone's role in Grease 2, said.
Harrison Ford, 'Blade Runner' (1982)
"I didn’t like the movie one way or the other. I was desperately unhappy with it," Harrison Ford said of his role in Blade Runner.
Christopher Plummer, 'The Sound of Music' (1965)
Christopher Plummer commented on his role in The Sound of Music before his death.
"It was so awful and sentimental and gooey. You had to work terribly hard to try and infuse some minuscule bit of humor into it," Plummer said.
Daniel Craig, 'James Bond' Films
"Now? I’d rather slash my wrists than appear in another Bond movie. We’re done. All I want to do is move on," Daniel Craig opened up after playing James Bond's role.
Robert Pattinson, 'Twilight' (2008)
"The more I read the script, the more I hated this guy. So that’s how I played him, as a manic-depressive who hates himself," said Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen's role in the Twilight franchise.
Sylvester Stallone, 'Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot' (1992)
"It’s maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we’ve never seen," Sylvester Stallone said of his role in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.
Sally Field, 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)
"It’s really hard to find a three-dimensional character in it. You work it as much as you can, but you can’t put ten pounds of s--- in a five-pound bag," The Amazing Spider-Man star Sally Field said.
George Clooney, 'Batman & Robin' (1997)
"I thought at the time that this was going to be a very good career move. It wasn’t," George Clooney said of his Batman & Robin role.
Ben Affleck, 'Daredevil' (2003)
Ben Affleck, who played Matt Murdock in the 2003 film Daredevil, spoke candidly about his role, sharing, "It didn’t work at all. If I wanted to go viral, I would be less polite. That was before people realized you could make these movies and make them well.”
Eddie Redmayne, 'The Danish Girl' (2015)
"I wouldn’t play a trans woman now. I made that film with the best intentions but I think it was a mistake," Eddie Redmayne said.
Hugh Grant, 'The Lady & The Highwayman' (1998)
"I’m a highwayman. I’m meant to be sexy. Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat, I look like Deputy Dawg," Hugh Grant said about his experience in The Lady & The Highwayman.
Viola Davis, 'The Help' (2011)
"I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard," Viola Davis opened up.