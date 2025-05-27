or
Homeless Ex-Playboy Model Louise Glover Insists She's Not at 'Rock Bottom' as She 'Fights for a Fresh Start': 'I'm Super Resilient'

Photo of Louise Glover
Source: @louiseglover/instagram

Louise Glover said she's made 'survival an art.'

By:

May 27 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

Model Louise Glover believes the best is yet to come.

After it was revealed that the former Playboy star launched a GoFundMe since she's currently homeless, she gave an update on her Instagram Story to ensure fans she has high hopes for the future despite her less than ideal situation.

Source: @louiseglover/instagram

Former Playboy model Louis Glover doesn't feel she's at 'rock bottom' despite being homeless.

Glover, 42, revealed she "grew up poor," and at 19, she felt she had to leave her loved ones in order t0 "be successful and make something of my life."

Before her parents died, they told her how "proud" of her they were for pursuing her modeling dreams.

Source: @louiseglover/instagram

The star believes there's 'something' beautiful' to come in her future.

"Failure was the biggest part of modeling," the star noted. "I learned quickly and used it as a superpower to go to the next casting and keep trying until I got booked."

Though she tried to maintain a relationship with her half-siblings, she came to realize they "don't care and never did."

"My lesson is to completely let go of this and it will set me free," she shared. "I need to look after myself as no one will come looking or save me."

Source: @louiseglover/instagram

Glover has lived in a tent and her car.

"I've experienced luxury, suffered the greatest of loss, made the ultimate sacrifices like being away from family my whole adult life, been deeply betrayed, and so much more and it's all made me super resilient," Glover continued.

"Today, I'm 42, homeless, I sleep in my car, fighting for a fresh start," she spilled. "And somehow I still believe something beautiful can come from all this homeless and not knowing what's next."

"You don't need to be rich, polished or popular to be powerful. You just need to survive, and I've made survival an art," she shared.

Source: GoFundMe

The model launched a GoFundMe in hopes of buying a houseboat to live on.

Glover concluded her post by revealing she plans to write a book to "help others who are struggling and to understand and embrace the transformation as it's not rock bottom or the end, it's only the beginning of something new and amazing."

As OK! reported, Glover was aiming to raise around $12,000 so she could buy a houseboat.

"For someone like me, a boat offers stability, affordable and realistic long-term housing solution," she said. "It gives me independence, security and a chance to finally exhale. I'll have a roof over my head, a door I can lock and a space to call my own."

Glover's struggles began at age 27, as she went into cardiac arrest after contracting septicemia from b----- implant surgery.

She then ditched her party lifestyle and started a career in personal training, but the increasing costs of housing left her pockets empty.

