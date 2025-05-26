NEWS Ex-Playboy Model Louise Glover Reveals She Now Lives in a Tent in Shocking Confession Source: @LouiseGlover/Instagram Former Playboy model Louise Glover lives in a tent.

Louise Glover, once known as Britain's top Playboy models, now finds herself living in a tent after falling victim to the mounting cost-of-living crisis. The 42-year-old model's predicament highlights the stark contrast between her glamorous past and her current battles and has ignited a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a small houseboat that could provide her with a stable living situation.

Source: @LouiseGlover/Instagram Louise Glover rose to fame as one of Britain’s top Playboy models.

Glover revealed that her downward spiral began six months ago when she faced the "impossible" realities of rent hikes in Windsor, Buckinghamshire. Despite once thriving in a lavish lifestyle — partying with A-list celebrities like Paris Hilton and Leonardo DiCaprio — she is now desperate for help. "I had no choice but to pitch up in a £60 tent," she stated. The former Playboy star, described by Hugh Hefner as a "British Carmen Electra," stressed her determination to regain control of her life.

Source: @LouiseGlover/Instagram In her GoFundMe plea, Louise Glover said she couldn't afford the cost of rent.

"I am applying for a lot of jobs and trying my best to find work. But it is so hard," she lamented. While Glover's past includes iconic moments at Hefner's mansion and extravagant celebrations she is now navigating a harsh reality — living day to day. Glover's GoFundMe campaign aims to raise around £9,000 for a houseboat that she believes could lead to a renewed sense of security. "For someone like me, a boat offers stability, affordable and realistic long-term housing solution," she explained.

"It gives me independence, security and a chance to finally exhale. I'll have a roof over my head, a door I can lock and a space to call my own." Once enjoying a rent-free lifestyle amid lavish parties she reminisced about a bygone era filled with exhilaration and camaraderie among fellow models. "I loved all the other Playboy models, we were like a family," said Glover, recalling the glamorous days spent at the mansion's famous parties. However, life took a precarious turn following a serious health crisis at the age of 27, when she contracted septicemia after b----- implant surgery, which resulted in a cardiac arrest.

Source: @LouiseGlover/Instagram After suffering a near-fatal health crisis from b----- implant complications at age 27, Louise Glover pivoted to fitness.

That traumatic experience prompted Glover to refocus her life. "That was a wake-up call for me," she shared, deciding to transition from the party lifestyle to prioritizing her health and wellness. She invested in personal training and soon her life began to stabilize as she built a career in fitness and wellness. Glover even won first place at the Miami Pro Universe Championships, which seemed to signal a positive change.

Source: @LouiseGlover/Instagram Louise Glover continues to pursue work as a personal trainer and dog walker to survive.