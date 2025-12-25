'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Aims to Rescue Tylor Chase After Homeless Video Goes Viral
Dec. 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Shaun Weiss is stepping up to lend a helping hand after overcoming his own battles with addiction and homelessness.
The Mighty Ducks star has expressed a strong desire to support fellow former child actor Tylor Chase, who is currently struggling in a similar fight.
Fans remember Chase as Martin Qwerly from Nickelodeon’s hit show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Unfortunately, a viral video recently surfaced, showing Chase, 36, living on the streets of California.
Comedian Russell Peters was the one who brought Chase's situation to Weiss' attention. In the clip, Chase appeared disheveled, sporting a Las Vegas Raiders polo and oversized ripped jeans, held up with his hands.
Weiss told TMZ he is ready to provide a bed for Chase at Eleven 11 Recovery, a facility he collaborates with in San Clemente, Calif. The child star is welcome to join the rehab's sober living program, which offers housing for up to a year — and Weiss mentioned he could kick things off with a scholarship.
According to Weiss, Chase was last seen in Riverside, Calif., but he remains determined to reach out to him.
"I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment," Weiss said.
"Please DM me so we can get him some help in time for the holiday," Weiss added, writing in a caption, "We have a bed for him at a detox."
Previously, a different video of Chase prompted concerned fans to launch a GoFundMe campaign; however, Chase's mother later ended the fundraiser, stating her son required medical help rather than monetary support.
Weiss knows firsthand the struggles Chase is facing. In 2020, he encountered his own rock bottom, leading to an arrest for burglary and meth possession while living on the streets.
Since then, Weiss has turned his life around, landing a movie role and returning to the entertainment scene as a standup comedian.
Now, he's focused on paying it forward and helping Chase find his way back.