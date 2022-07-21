Say What? Honey Boo Boo's Sister Pumpkin Stunned After Mama June Suggests She Put The Young Star Up For Adoption
An extremely low blow. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird was stunned after Mama June dropped a bombshell, admitting that instead of paying Pumpkin child support for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, she was considering letting Pumpkin formally adopt her instead.
To preface, Pumpkin, 22, was awarded full custody of her younger sibling in June.
During a heated meeting between June, Pumpkin and her attorney during the Friday, July 22, episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the matriarch revealed that she believed the get together was about giving Honey Boo Boo up for adoption.
"When you do a custody case, obviously child support is an issue in the custody case," Pumpkin's legal representative told June.
"But if you're signing away your rights..." June trailed off before Pumpkin clarified this was about custody, not adoption.
"If you signed over your rights that would mean that Pumpkin would be adopting her," the attorney stated, to which the 42-year-old said, "Right, that's what I thought this was."
"That's what I'm asking, would you rather sign your rights over for Alana?" a stunned Pumpkin asked before June responded: "That's what I thought we were doing."
"I can't even believe the words that come out of Mama's mouth, but the fact that she would rather me adopt Alana and her be physically mine and never yours again — you never have no responsibility over her — than give me some type of money," Pumpkin shockingly said.
"Make it make sense! Because you literally blow money 24/7 on this new man, some 24-year-old guy, Geno, Sugar Bear ..." Pumpkin yelled at her mom. "You blow all this money on these men and you refuse to give me money for your child that I've been taking care of for four years now. Can you say piece of s**t?"
As OK! previously reported, June was singing a much different tune earlier this year about putting more on her older daughter's plate. "She needs another kid like she needs a hole in her head," the mother-of-four said.
“I do see her, I do talk to her,” June said of Honey Boo Boo living with Pumpkin. “We do communicate. So it wasn’t like any difference. The only difference is she’s not sitting right here beside me in my home every day.”
