HOT PICS! - Diplo & Post Malone Party At 'Tao Desert Nights' for Coachella, Reneé Rapp Performs At Cap’n’s Cove
Whether it's Diplo and Post Malone partying at a Coachella Party or Reneé Rapp busting out a tune on the microphone in Palm Springs, there's always something happening!
Scroll through the gallery below to see the photos of what celebs have been up to!
Diplo and Post Malone spotted partying it up last night at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter, where guests enjoyed cocktails courtesy of Casamigos on April 14th 2023.
Lady London stopped by Soho Desert House to celebrate the launch of the new limited-edition flavor, CÎROC Honey Melon, at the CÎROC Fresh Serves country club for Coachella festivities On April 15th 2023 in Palm Springs, CA.
Reneé Rapp Celebrates Cap’n Crunch’s 60th Birthday at Cap’n’s Cove on April 15th 2023 in Palm Springs,CA.
Last night at the exclusive Zenyara Estate in Coachella, Casamigos was front and center at TAO Desert Nights Presented by Jeeter. The coveted Coachella bash kicked off Weekend One after parties with guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Becky G, Post Malone, Diplo, Madison Pettis and Alex Palls of Chainsmokers (pictured above).
Quincy and Justin Combs stopped by Soho Desert House to celebrate the launch of the new limited-edition flavor, CÎROC Honey Melon, at the CÎROC Fresh Serves country club on April 15th 2023.
Zachary Levi meets excited fans at MEGACON Orlando, on April 15th 2023.
This past weekend, VPR's sweetheart Ariana Madix, took a pause from her busy Coachella party circuit to take to IG stories to declare her love to Avaline rosé, co-founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power.