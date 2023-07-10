Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Brooks Nader struts the 'Sports Illustrated' Runway Show in Miami; G-Eazy peforms at E11EVEN Miami Source: getty;ADINAYEV

Source: getty

Brooks Nader sizzled down the catwalk alongside her three sisters – Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Mary Holland Nader at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit official 2023 runway show at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week on July 7th 2023

Source: @tiamowry/instagram

Actress & TV Personality, Tia Mowry celebrated her birthday with an intimate family and friends dinner at the PCH Group’s new trendy Mediterranean beachside restaurant and supper club, Mon Ami, in Santa Monica on Thursday, July 6th 2023.

Source: ADINAYEV

On Saturday, July 8, G-Eazy dined at hotspot Giselle before heading to E11EVEN Miami where he enjoyed E11EVEN Vodka and put on an epic performance of all his hit songs.

Source: getty

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hosted its official 2023 runway show at the W South Beach during Miami Swim Week on July 7th 2023. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran Nicole Williams English marked year two of baby English on the runway but this time, in mama's arms!

Source: Miami Marlins

After hitting the SI Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week, cover star Brooks Nader and her sisters Sarah Jane, Mary Holland, and Grace Ann Nader threw out the first pitch at the Miami Marlins game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park.

Source: Kelly Lee Barrett

Samantha Hanratty and Peyton List Attend Cinespia’s Screening of ‘Fight Club’ at Hollywood Forever Presented by Amazon Studios.

Source: Cupshe

Chanel Iman, Jena Frumes and her son Jason King walk the Cupshe Cares Runway Show on July 7 at Miami Swim Week® - The Shows.