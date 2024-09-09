Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at US Open Men's Final in New York;Pamela Anderson attends Cinema Center for TIFF in Toronto Source: GETTY;PHOTAGONIST

Source: USTA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took in the US Open Men’s Finals Championship, where Italian Jannik Sinner triumphed over American Taylor Fritz in straight sets to take home the trophy.

Source: Photagonist

Director of 'The Last Showgirl' Gia Coppola and star Pamela Anderson in Toronto at Cinema Center Day 3.The event took place at Milos on 330 Bay Street sponsored by Range Rover, Don Julio Tequila and Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Source: PROTAGONIST

Sean Ellis, Caitríona Balfe, Orlando Bloom, & John Turturro at Collider media studio where Roxstar Entertainment’s Cinema Center hospitality-hub kicked off Day 1 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Guest were sipping poppi and drinking cocktails by Don Julio.

Source: BFA

Fashion Designer Sergio Hudson partnered with Christos Garkinos of livestream shopping network Covet by Christos for his Spring Summer 2025 Collection fashion show, presented at NeueHouse in NYC on Saturday September 9th. Hudson, famous for dressing both Kamala Harris and Beyoncé, celebrated the show at Hearsay Nightclub later that night where guests enjoyed cocktails made with Juliette Peach Liqueur.

Source: PROTAGONIST

Director William Bridges, and lead actors Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots at ALL OF YOU Premiere Party sponsored by poppi soda and KISSA.

Source: GETTY/JAMIE MCCARTHY

Paris Hilton delighted fans at a Barry's class in New York CIty to celebrate her new album "Infinite Icon." In addition to coming to class and turning Barry's signature 'Red Room' pink, Paris also gave everyone a Q&A on her second album and discussed her wellness routine.

Source: Mike Vitelli

50 Cent performs his classic hits at the poppi World VIP Grand Opening in Soho Friday during NYFW.

Source: Mike Vitelli

Camille Kostek sips on Cherry Cola poppi at the VIP Grand Opening of poppi World in Soho NYC on Friday

Source: Andrew Werner

Fashion week started off on a strong foot and amongst the buzz was artist and designer Ella Emhoff donning Sperry as her footwear of choice for day 1 of NYFW.

Source: GETTY Images for TRESemmé

Supermodel Amber Valletta gets the finishing touch from celebrity hairstylist Holli Smith, who crafted her effortless ‘Tousled Tresses’ using TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse and Hairspray for the Simkhai SS'25 runway debut.

Source: GETTY

Keni Silva poses at the launch of Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Collection.

Source: World Red Eye

NBA Legend, Shaquille O’Neal, Takes Over LIV Miami as DJ DIESEL on Saturday, September 7th 2024.

Source: Getty / Monica Schipper & Robin Marchant

Isabella Rossellini attends the GREAT Tea At TIFF With BAFTA, BFI, BFC, Film4, BBC Film, INK & BGC Toronto at the Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.