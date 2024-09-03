Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS!John Legend & Family hosts party with Fisher-Price at his home in LA;Quavo Performs at ultraclub E11EVEN in Miami Source: GETTY;ADINAYEV

Source: GETTY/FISHER-PRICE

12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend performs an intimate launch party on Tuesday in partnership with Fisher-Price ahead of the upcoming My Favorite Dream album in Los Angeles

Source: ADINAYEV

Over Labor Day Weekend, on Saturday, August 31, rapper Quavo closed out the month with a performance at ultraclub E11EVEN Miami.

Source: DANIEL RAHAL

Celebrity Fitness Trainer and The Sculpt Society Founder Megan Roup celebrated Labor Day Weekend with Astral Tequila in the Hamptons.

Source: USTA

Chelsea Handler attends the US Open Day 4, which celebrated the 4th Annual Open Pride with celebrations and activations throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, featuring special guests Wilson Cruz, Conrad Ricamora and Carl Nassib. Ricamora and Cruz did the coin toss prior to the women's singles match between Iga Swiatek and Ena Shibahara and Naomi Osaka and Karolina Muchova respectively at the 2024 US Open on Day 4.

Source: Supplied

On August 29th, after a sweltering first day playing in the East Lake Golf Tournament, Rory McIlroy - currently ranked 3rd in the PGA Tour – stopped into STK Atlanta to indulge in the brand’s signature Vibe Dinning.