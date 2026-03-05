or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > politics
OK LogoNEWS

House Republican Admits to Affair With Staffer Who Later Committed Suicide: 'I Made a Mistake' 

photo of Tony Gonzales.
Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE

After months of denial, Republican Tony Gonzales admitted to an affair with a staffer who subsequently committed suicide.

March 5 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

After months of denials, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) publicly admitted to having an extramarital affair with a former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide in September 2025.

His admission came as the House Ethics Committee launched a formal investigation into his conduct.

Speaking on "The Joe Pags Show," Gonzales called the relationship a "mistake" and a "lapse in judgment."

He stated he had reconciled with his wife, Angel.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Rep. Tony Gonzales admitted he 'made a mistake.'
Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE

Rep. Tony Gonzales admitted he 'made a mistake.'

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales told the show’s host Joe Pagliarulo. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever.”

He denied any involvement in Santos-Aviles’ suicide.

Santos-Aviles served as Gonzales' regional district director in Uvalde, Texas. She died by self-immolation in 2025. Her husband's attorney linked her death to workplace harassment and mental distress after the affair was discovered.

“I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing, and in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else was,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Rep. Tony Gonzales revealed he had an affair with a former staffer.
Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE

Rep. Tony Gonzales revealed he had an affair with a former staffer.

Despite his confession and alleged regret, Gonzales accused Santos-Aviles’ husband of extortion before making baseless accusations about his sexuality.

"Within hours [of Santos-Aviles’s death], her estranged husband reached out to our office and asked, within hours, asked about her death benefits and how he could gain access to her retirement fund. […] It was eerie. It was creepy. […] A few months later, his criminal defense attorney, which I also thought was weird, not a civil offense attorney, his criminal defense attorney reaches out and essentially asks me for money or else, right?” he alleged.

Gonzales claimed that a police report alleged Santos-Aviles spoke about her husband before her tragic death.

“In the police report, this is specifically from the police report, ‘The female subject with burn injuries then stated her husband is g-- and having an affair with her best friend,'” Gonzales said. “I wonder if that had something to do with her tragic passing.”

MORE ON:
politics

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Gonzales had repeatedly dismissed the affair allegations.
Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE

Gonzales had repeatedly dismissed the affair allegations.

Before his public acknowledgment, Gonzales had repeatedly dismissed the affair allegations as "blackmail" and "untruthful" rumors fueled by his political enemies.

During his primary campaign, reports surfaced of texts in which Gonzales allegedly pressured Santos-Aviles for explicit photos and conversation.

The House Ethics Committee is specifically investigating whether Gonzales engaged in sexual misconduct or dispensed special favors, as House rules strictly prohibit sexual relationships between members and their staff.

image of Gonzales said he will not resign.
Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE

Gonzales said he will not resign.

The scandal broke during the early voting period for the Texas primary. Gonzales failed to secure 50 percent of the vote on March 3 and is now headed to a May runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera, whom he accused of fueling the gossip about the affair.

Several Republican colleagues, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.), Nancy Mace (S.C.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), as well as media outlets such as the San Antonio Express-News, have called for his resignation or withdrawn their endorsements.

Despite the investigation and pressure, Gonzales said he will not resign and will continue his campaign.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.