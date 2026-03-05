NEWS House Republican Admits to Affair With Staffer Who Later Committed Suicide: 'I Made a Mistake' Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE After months of denial, Republican Tony Gonzales admitted to an affair with a staffer who subsequently committed suicide. Lesley Abravanel March 5 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

After months of denials, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) publicly admitted to having an extramarital affair with a former staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide in September 2025. His admission came as the House Ethics Committee launched a formal investigation into his conduct. Speaking on "The Joe Pags Show," Gonzales called the relationship a "mistake" and a "lapse in judgment." He stated he had reconciled with his wife, Angel.

🚨 BREAKING: RINO Rep. Tony Gonzales ADMITS that he had an affair with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles, who KlLLED HERSELF shortly after the affair he pressured her into



This scumbag has been lying about the affair for WEEKS.



DROP OUT, TONY. You’re a DISGRACE.



VOTE HERRERA, TX-23 pic.twitter.com/INoRcpk92X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2026

Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE Rep. Tony Gonzales admitted he 'made a mistake.'

“I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions,” Gonzales told the show’s host Joe Pagliarulo. “Since then, I’ve reconciled with my wife, Angel. I’ve asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever.” He denied any involvement in Santos-Aviles’ suicide. Santos-Aviles served as Gonzales' regional district director in Uvalde, Texas. She died by self-immolation in 2025. Her husband's attorney linked her death to workplace harassment and mental distress after the affair was discovered. “I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing, and in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else was,” he said.

Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE Rep. Tony Gonzales revealed he had an affair with a former staffer.

Despite his confession and alleged regret, Gonzales accused Santos-Aviles’ husband of extortion before making baseless accusations about his sexuality. "Within hours [of Santos-Aviles’s death], her estranged husband reached out to our office and asked, within hours, asked about her death benefits and how he could gain access to her retirement fund. […] It was eerie. It was creepy. […] A few months later, his criminal defense attorney, which I also thought was weird, not a civil offense attorney, his criminal defense attorney reaches out and essentially asks me for money or else, right?” he alleged. Gonzales claimed that a police report alleged Santos-Aviles spoke about her husband before her tragic death. “In the police report, this is specifically from the police report, ‘The female subject with burn injuries then stated her husband is g-- and having an affair with her best friend,'” Gonzales said. “I wonder if that had something to do with her tragic passing.”

Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE Gonzales had repeatedly dismissed the affair allegations.

Before his public acknowledgment, Gonzales had repeatedly dismissed the affair allegations as "blackmail" and "untruthful" rumors fueled by his political enemies. During his primary campaign, reports surfaced of texts in which Gonzales allegedly pressured Santos-Aviles for explicit photos and conversation. The House Ethics Committee is specifically investigating whether Gonzales engaged in sexual misconduct or dispensed special favors, as House rules strictly prohibit sexual relationships between members and their staff.

Source: @JOEPAGS/YOUTUBE Gonzales said he will not resign.