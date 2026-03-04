Pam Bondi and Nancy Mace's Feud Erupts as Congresswoman Moves to Subpoena Attorney General Over Her Handling of Epstein Files
March 4 2026, Updated 4:54 p.m. ET
Congresswoman Nancy Mace has called to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files that the DOJ dropped in January.
Mace, 48, announced her desire to summon Bondi, 60, for dropping the redacted documents on March 4.
Nancy Mace Claims Pam Bondi Has Not Released ALL of the Epstein Files
"We're moving to subpoena U.S. Attorney General, Pam Bondi," Mace penned on X. "AG Bondi claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files. The record is clear: they have not."
"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global s-- trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed," the politician continued.
The DOJ Dropped Over 3 Million Files on January 30
"Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there," Mace stated. "We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice," she concluded. "The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE."
The South Carolina representative has previously bashed the way Bondi has controlled the Epstein files' publicized release.
Nancy Mace Sent Pam Bondi a Letter Regarding the Epstein Files
On February 12, Mace sent Bondi a fiery letter demanding a full explanation as to why some files from the Epstein trove were removed from the DOJ's website after their initial release on January 30.
It was reported that some docs had to be erased due to improper redactions that exposed victims' identities, as well as very sexually explicit material.
"The DOJ released these files, then quietly pulled some of them down without explanation. We want to know why," the memo explained.
"The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of ALL unclassified records related to Jeffrey Epstein's investigation and prosecution, with redactions to protect the identities of victims, not predators," the Republican rep continued. "Those who enabled and participated in trafficking and abusing women and children MUST be exposed and held accountable. We don't care how powerful, how rich, or how famous they are. Every single name gets released."
"The DOJ owes us an explanation for why these files were removed," Mace said. "Protect victims. Expose predators. All of them. If we hide names to protect the rich and powerful, we're proving we have a two tier justice system in America. One for the elite. One for everyone else. This is unacceptable. Victims deserve justice and Americans deserve the truth."