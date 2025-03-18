Donald Trump Offered Republican Congresswoman His Bed But Said 'Don't Tell Melania': 'She Doesn't Like Other Women' There
Donald Trump reportedly tried to keep a secret from his wife, Melania Trump, after offering his bed to another woman while onboard his personal plane.
According to a new bombshell book, the president told Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna he had a place she could lie down as the pair flew in his private jet in 2023 — as she didn't tell the First Lady about their arrangement.
"If you need a bed to lay down in, there’s one here on the plane. If you feel sick and you need to lay there, you can lay on it," Donald allegedly told Luna — who had been pregnant at the time and was apparently not feeling well.
"Just don’t tell Melania. She doesn’t like other women on my bed," the Republican POTUS is said to have been joking, per Axios reporter Alex Isenstadt’s new book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power.
Responding to the book's eyebrow-raising confessions via X (formerly named Twitter), Anna clapped back at the story, calling Donald's gesture the "most compassionate thing" he could have done as she experienced "pre-eclampsia symptoms" — which, if left untreated, could cause deadly problems to both the mother and unborn child.
"I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS, his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding," the Florida congresswoman declared.
Anna noted she was "very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed."
"As soon as @realDonaldTrump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room," she clarified.
Still, critics of the president remain skeptical of Donald and Melania's marriage.
"She f------ hates him," a source close to the Trump family alleged while speaking to Michael Wolff in his book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, which was published last month.
The White House later released a response to Wolff's book, calling him "a lying sack of s---."