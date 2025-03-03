How Adrien Brody's Girlfriend Georgina Chapman Reacted to Halle Berry Unexpectedly Kissing Him at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, wasn't seeing red when Halle Berry unexpectedly smooched him at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2. In fact, the fashion designer got a kick out of the viral moment just like everyone else!
As OK! reported, 22 years after the Best Actor winner, 51, shockingly kissed Berry, 58, at the 2003 Oscars without warning, she did the same to him at the 2025 show.
"I’m sorry, Georgina, but I have to do it," she warned his girlfriend before planting one on him while on the red carpet. The designer, 48 — who was previously married to disgraced and imprisoned movie producer Harvey Weinstein — didn't mind and enthusiastically clapped and cheered them on.
"I had to do that, I had to pay him back," the Catwoman actress told Access Hollywood. "Only because Georgina said I could."
There aren't any romantic feelings between the two, as Berry is also off the market, having been with musician Van Hunt since 2020.
As OK! reported, Berry posted a video from the talked about moment on her Instagram account, captioning the clip, "Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback 😉."
Though the 2003 incident was criticized by some, Berry clearly has no hard feelings over it.
"That was one h--- of a night for him, and for me as well," the mother-of-two spilled to Variety after she got her revenge. "To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back."
"I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere," she explained. "He’s nominated this year. He deserved that."
Brody addressed the controversy last month, telling a reporter, "We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."
Brody took home Best Actor at the 2025 show for his role in The Brutalist, and he gave a shout-out to his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.
"I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India," he gushed of the kids the Marchesa designer had with Weinstein. "It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner."