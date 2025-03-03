Halle Berry Gets 'Payback' on Adrien Brody by Unexpectedly Kissing Him at 2025 Oscars 2 Decades After He Did the Same to Her: Watch

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody's second kiss was 22 years in the making!

At the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, Halle Berry shocked the masses when she unexpectedly smooched Adrien Brody on the red carpet to recreate their viral kiss from the 2003 Academy Awards.

While Brody, 51, was chatting with reporters, the mom-of-two stepped into the scene, put her arms around Brody and planted one on him. After holding the kiss for a few seconds, the two hugged and smiled as Brody gave the brunette beauty a peck on the cheek.

"Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback 😉," the actress, 58, captioned a video of the moment on Instagram.

The Academy Awards' official Instagram page also shared a clip of their interaction, captioning it, "A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars."