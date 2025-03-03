Halle Berry Gets 'Payback' on Adrien Brody by Unexpectedly Kissing Him at 2025 Oscars 2 Decades After He Did the Same to Her: Watch
Revenge is a dish best served cold!
At the 2025 Oscars on Sunday, March 2, Halle Berry shocked the masses when she unexpectedly smooched Adrien Brody on the red carpet to recreate their viral kiss from the 2003 Academy Awards.
While Brody, 51, was chatting with reporters, the mom-of-two stepped into the scene, put her arms around Brody and planted one on him. After holding the kiss for a few seconds, the two hugged and smiled as Brody gave the brunette beauty a peck on the cheek.
"Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback 😉," the actress, 58, captioned a video of the moment on Instagram.
The Academy Awards' official Instagram page also shared a clip of their interaction, captioning it, "A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars."
There isn't any romantic connection between the two, as Berry is dating musician Van Hunt and Brody is in a relationship with Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife, designer Georgina Chapman.
The two first locked lips in 2003 after the Catwoman lead announced Brody as that year's winner of Best Actor for The Pianist. Berry seemed to be caught off guard by the kiss, and he then joked to her, "I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag."
Though some people laughed off the awkward incident at the time, it's also been widely criticized — however, Berry's 2025 move made it clear there are no hard feelings.
"That was one h--- of a night for him, and for me as well," the Extant alum told Variety after she got her revenge. "To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back."
"I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that," Berry explained.
Brody addressed the controversy last month, telling a reporter, "We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad."
Brody is once again nominated for Best Actor this year for his role in The Brutalist. He's up against Conclave's Ralph Fiennes, The Apprentice's Sebastian Stan, A Complete Unknown's Timothée Chalamet and Sing Sing's Colman Domingo.