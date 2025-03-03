10 Viral Moments From the 2025 Oscars: From Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's Kiss to Conan O'Brien's Epic Opening Monologue and More
Adam Sandler Opted for a Casual Look
While everyone was well-dressed for the 97th Academy Awards, Adam Sandler decided to deliver a fashion statement in a baby blue Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts.
"For such a prestigious night, it's important that everyone is properly dressed," Conan O'Brien, the 2025 Oscars host, playfully called out Sandler, adding the Happy Gilmore actor was "dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m."
"Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!" Sandler screamed in response. "I like the way I look because I'm a good person. I don't care about what I wear or what I don't wear."
He added, "Did my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers?"
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Delivered an Emotional Performance
The Oscars immediately brought the masses to tears when it welcomed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to the stage for an emotional performance.
Appearing in a stunning red Schiaparelli Haute Couture sequin gown and matching shoes, Grande sang her breathtaking rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Erivo appeared in a voluminous white ballgown embellished with flowers, paying tribute to Los Angeles after the devastating wildfires with a hair-raising execution of Diana Ross' "Home."
After opening the show, the Wicked costars brought the crowd to their feet by singing "Defying Gravity" together.
Conan O'Brien Called Out Karla Sofía Gascon in His Opening Monologue
O'Brien kickstarted the ceremony in the boldest way possible.
During his opening monologue, O'Brien put Emilia Pérez actress Karla Sofía Gascon under the microscope by mentioning her past controversial tweets that resurfaced following her Oscar nomination.
"I loved Anora. I really did," O'Brien said of the Best Picture nominee. "Anora uses the f word 479 times. That's three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist: 'You tweeted WHAT?'"
The late-night host quipped, "Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight and Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, remember my name is Jimmy Kimmel."
Daryl Hannah Delivered a Political Message
Before presenting the award for Best Film Editing to Sean Baker for his work on Anora, Daryl Hannah dropped a powerful political statement to express her support for Ukraine.
"Slava Ukraine," she said, which translates to "Glory to Ukraine."
Halle Berry Smooched Adrien Brody Two Decades After Their Viral 2003 Kiss
The 2025 Oscars was payback for Halle Berry, who surprised attendees when she kissed Adrien Brody on the red carpet over two decades after they shared a viral smooch at the 2003 ceremony.
On the Academy Awards' Instagram page, the King of the Hill actor can be seen chatting with reporters when Berry suddenly entered the picture, embracing Brody and giving him a smooch. After their steamy interaction, the pair hugged and smiled as The Brutalist actor planted a peck on her cheek.
"A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars," the caption read.
'James Bond' Tribute Was Epic
The Oscars paid tribute to the James Bond franchise with an epic special performance featuring Margaret Qualley, Doja Cat, Raye and BLACKPINK's Lisa.
The Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood actress stole the spotlight in a daring red outfit after transforming into a Bond girl. She danced with tuxedo-clad dancers onstage before the public witnessed the performances of three of the iconic theme songs from the franchise: Wings' "Live and Let Die" (Lisa), "Diamonds Are Forever" (Doja Cat) and Adele's "Skyfall" (Raye).
Viewers immediately gushed about the spectacular number on X, with most social media users praising Qualley's appearance.
One said, "Raye needs to sing the soundtrack for the next James Bond film. What a performance. What a voice #Oscars."
"I really felt that the #JamesBond opening dance with #MargaretQualley in a close up was a huge punch to the Academy, like: 'Ah, you didn't even consider to nominate me, let me show what I am capable of' Amazing," a second quipped.
A third wrote, "Margaret Qualley as a Bond girl at the Oscars was a perfect choice. Her look and vibe fit the role so well, adding a fresh twist to the classic Bond girl image. Definitely a standout moment of the night."
Kieran Culkin Is Halfway to an EGOT
Morgan Freeman Paid Tribute to Gene Hackman
In his 2025 Oscars speech, Morgan Freeman grabbed his chance to honor his "dear friend" Gene Hackman, who was found dead alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in February.
"I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion," Freeman reminisced. "Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work."
He added, "Gene always said, 'I don't think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work. I think I speak for us all when I say, 'Gene, you will be remembered for that, and so much more.' Rest in peace, my friend."
Goldie Hawn Sparked Concerns
Oscars viewers were left shocked after Goldie Hawn appeared onstage with Andrew Garfield to present two awards.
The We Live in Time star honored the Hollywood icon, saying, "There's a person that gave my mother during her life the most joy, the most comfort and tonight I feel very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."
While Garfield spoke highly of his co-presenter, viewers were left baffled by Hawn's "different" appearance.
One wrote, "Is Goldie Hawn stoned or drunk at the #oscars?"
"Golly gee, 80 percent of Goldie Hawn’s face doesn't move," a second observed, while a third said, "Goldie Hawn.....is presenting for animation, which is ironic because that's the one thing her face hasn't had for years."
Meanwhile, some fans defended Hawn and praised her Oscars look.
Zoe Saldaña Won Her First Oscar
Zoe Saldaña earned the Oscars 2025 statuette for Best Supporting Actress — her first Academy Award — for her performance in Emilia Pérez.
"Thank you to the Academy, for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita, and talking about powerful women. Jacques, you are a beloved character in my life. Thank you for taking the interest. Thank you for being so curious about these women to tell this story. To my cast and my crew of Emilia Perez, I'm sharing this award with you," she said while trying to hold back her tears.
Saldaña also talked about her family and her grandmother in her speech, noting her grandparent would be "so delighted" if she was there with them.