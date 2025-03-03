10 Viral Moments From the 2025 Oscars: From Adrien Brody and Halle Berry's Kiss to Conan O'Brien's Epic Opening Monologue and More

While everyone was well-dressed for the 97th Academy Awards, Adam Sandler decided to deliver a fashion statement in a baby blue Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts.

"For such a prestigious night, it's important that everyone is properly dressed," Conan O'Brien, the 2025 Oscars host, playfully called out Sandler, adding the Happy Gilmore actor was "dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 a.m."

"Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!" Sandler screamed in response. "I like the way I look because I'm a good person. I don't care about what I wear or what I don't wear."

He added, "Did my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers?"