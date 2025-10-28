How Celebrity Backing Is Helping Online Poker Reach New Audiences
Oct. 28 2025, Published 1:00 a.m. ET
There’s something quite astonishing about poker’s comeback. Well, it hasn’t necessarily gone anywhere, but for years, it stayed in that corner of the internet that was reserved for the quietly obsessed, strategy nerds, late-night grinders, and some die-hard fans who watch livestreams at 2 AM. But now? It’s suddenly everywhere. And a big part of that change, with poker reaching new audiences, has less to do with cards and more to do with who is holding them.
The rise of online poker back into pop culture and mainstream media isn’t just about bigger bonuses or more sophisticated apps; it’s about trust and visibility – and celebrity involvement has changed everything.
When famous faces started backing poker platforms, fans followed. But for these newcomers, especially those unfamiliar with poker, knowing which variant to play can be challenging. For example, PokerStrategy.com lists some of the best poker sites that have everything from live dealer poker options to multiple variants, such as Three Stud Poker, Omaha, and Texas Hold’em.
As for celebrity endorsements? They make that trust-building even easier.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One study found that celebrity trust has a positive effect on both brand and advertising credibility. This research confirms what the industry has been witnessing: when a well-known celebrity backs a platform, it can increase the site’s credibility and perceived value in ways that traditional marketing can’t always achieve. They bring more than just fame, they bring excitement and trust, and that impact plays out in real and tangible ways.
Well-known athletes and entertainers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin Hart have all helped bring their fan bases to the tables, helping poker feel more mainstream than ever. Meanwhile, Oscar-nominated actress turned poker pro Jennifer Tilly (yes, that Jennifer Tilly) has shown the game’s lighter and more human side with her humor and authenticity, making the game feel less intimidating for fans who had never considered themselves “poker players”.
This celebrity-endorsement trend goes beyond poker into broader gaming as well. Flavor Flav, for example, became a team owner in the new Global Gaming League (GGL) at its 2025 Las Vegas launch. His involvement shows that even legacy hip-hop figures are helping popularize digital gaming, bringing their devoted fanbases into this new space.
This growing influence of celebrities across both poker and celebrity-driven esports reveals a big shift: entertainment icons are now helping reshape how competitive play is seen and shared. From joining poker tournaments, co-owning esports teams, to livestreaming their own matches, stars are making gaming feel more social, more cultural, and more accessible.
And that accessibility is paying off with the numbers to prove it: commercial gaming keeps growing, and it’s growing fast. And as more people play on their phones, watch gaming streams, or follow their favorite celebrities into new apps, online poker is now in a great spot to grow as well. It’s no longer just about the cards. It’s about who’s playing, who’s watching, and who’s helping bring the game to life for a whole new crowd.