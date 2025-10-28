how celebrity backing is helping online poker reach new audiences

There’s something quite astonishing about poker’s comeback. Well, it hasn’t necessarily gone anywhere, but for years, it stayed in that corner of the internet that was reserved for the quietly obsessed, strategy nerds, late-night grinders, and some die-hard fans who watch livestreams at 2 AM. But now? It’s suddenly everywhere. And a big part of that change, with poker reaching new audiences, has less to do with cards and more to do with who is holding them.

The rise of online poker back into pop culture and mainstream media isn’t just about bigger bonuses or more sophisticated apps; it’s about trust and visibility – and celebrity involvement has changed everything.

When famous faces started backing poker platforms, fans followed. But for these newcomers, especially those unfamiliar with poker, knowing which variant to play can be challenging.

As for celebrity endorsements? They make that trust-building even easier.