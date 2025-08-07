or
How Is Brandon Blackstock Related to Reba McEntire? Their Family Link Explained

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Reba McEntire
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson fans were shocked to learn that the singer's late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was related to country music star Reba McEntire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 7 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

OK! breaks down their surprising family connection and exactly how Blackstock was tied to McEntire.

How Is Brandon Blackstock Related to Reba McEntire?

Photo of Brandon Blackstock is the former stepchild of Reba McEntire.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock is the former stepchild of Reba McEntire.

Blackstock is the former stepchild of McEntire. McEntire was married to Blackstone’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

Even after Kelly and Brandon’s 2020 split, the “I’m a Survivor” singer made a point to stay out of it.

“Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” the country music legend told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021.

Reba McEntire Described Relationship With Narvel Blackstock as ‘All Business’

Photo of Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock split in 2015.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock split in 2015.

Reba and Narvel split in 2015, with Narvel walking away with a $47.5 million settlement following their finalized divorce. Despite the hefty sum, Reba and Narvel maintained that their breakup was amicable.

Reba Called Her Relationship With Narvel 'Always Business'

Photo of Reba McEntire said her relationship with Narvel Blackstock was 'always buisness.'
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire said her relationship with Narvel Blackstock was 'always buisness.'

Nearly a decade after their split, Reba spoke openly about her split from Narvel and described their marriage as “a situation that was always business.”

“I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time,” she explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024. “Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business.”

What Happened to Brandon Blackstock?

Photo of Brandon Blackstock's death was announced on August 7, 2025.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock's death was announced on August 7.

Brandon’s death was announced by his family on August 7. The talent executive died at 48 after a three-year battle with cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

