BREAKING NEWS How Is Brandon Blackstock Related to Reba McEntire? Their Family Link Explained Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson fans were shocked to learn that the singer's late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was related to country music star Reba McEntire. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson fans were shocked to learn that her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was related to country music star Reba McEntire. OK! breaks down their surprising family connection and exactly how Blackstock was tied to McEntire.

Article continues below advertisement

How Is Brandon Blackstock Related to Reba McEntire?

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock is the former stepchild of Reba McEntire.

Blackstock is the former stepchild of McEntire. McEntire was married to Blackstone’s father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. Even after Kelly and Brandon’s 2020 split, the “I’m a Survivor” singer made a point to stay out of it. “Kelly and I do talk, we text and I love them both, and so I can’t play favorites because I’ve been a friend of Kelly for a long time,” the country music legend told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire Described Relationship With Narvel Blackstock as ‘All Business’

Source: MEGA Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock split in 2015.

Reba and Narvel split in 2015, with Narvel walking away with a $47.5 million settlement following their finalized divorce. Despite the hefty sum, Reba and Narvel maintained that their breakup was amicable.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reba Called Her Relationship With Narvel 'Always Business'

Source: MEGA Reba McEntire said her relationship with Narvel Blackstock was 'always buisness.'

Nearly a decade after their split, Reba spoke openly about her split from Narvel and described their marriage as “a situation that was always business.” “I think it works for some people. They can be married or have a relationship and work together. Our work was all the time,” she explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024. “Our marriage was 26 years. We started out working together in the band. He was part of the band, and then became my manager, later on then my husband, but it was a situation that was always business — whether we were getting ready in the morning, pillow talk, whatever, but it was business.”

What Happened to Brandon Blackstock?

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock's death was announced on August 7.