Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dead From Cancer at Age 48, His Family Confirms: 'He Passed Peacefully'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died from cancer at age 48. "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, passed away after battling cancer for more than three years.

The singer, 43, and Blackstock had been co-parenting daughter River Rose and son Alexander Remington after they split in 2020. The divorce was finalized in 2022. The talent manager's death comes just one day after the American Idol alum announced she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to be there for Blackstock. "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," Clarkson wrote on social media. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The singer and Blackstock married in 2013, but she filed for divorce in 2020.

As OK! reported, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" vocalist also postponed the opening July 4 show of her residency just hours before she was set to be on the stage. “We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” the talk show host explained on social media. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The mom-of-two announced on August 6 that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency due to Blackstock's illness.

"Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated," a source revealed at the time. "Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to...it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her."

Source: mega Clarkson hasn't dated since she and Blackstock split.