How Online Poker Is Becoming More Engaging

Celebrity Influence

Poker is not devoid of celebrities who have joined the riding waves of poker either as professional players or enthusiasts. Popular players, such as Daniel Negreanu – a well-known strategist and an extroverted personality and Phil Ivey – one of the best poker players in the world, have become stars within the hold'em site community. Not only in the game they play, but they are also responsible for luring new players into the game and endorsing different poker sites.

Also, other celebrities including actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have really played key roles in the promotion of poker. Each of them is famous for their love of the game: they often enter the big-roller tournaments and contribute their popularity to the poker universe. This celebrity participation has played a big role in changing the perception of poker and making it popular and glamorous to many. Due to this, the stars are usually contracted by online poker platforms and the stars’ names and images are used in marketing and to foster identification with the brand.